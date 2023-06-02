Home

The Kerala Story: Vipul Shah-Sudipto Sen Back Their Claims About 32000 Missing Girls in New Video, Watch

The Kerala Story: Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah and director Sudipto Sen recently came forward to discuss the authenticity of the number ‘32000’ conversions of missing Malayali girls by ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) terrorists. The Kerala Story was released in cinemas on 5th May 2023 and the number ‘32000’ is being questioned since the trailer launch of the film time and again. The makers have now discussed the issue with facts and real-life incidents. Sudipto has several times mentioned that at the right time, he will give the logical reasoning behind the number ‘32000’. After the film’s release the producer and director released a shocking revelation of 32000 manipulative conversions in Kerala backed by research from their team.

‘THE KERALA STORY’ MAKERS PRESENT FACTS IN NEW VIDEO

The makers had confidently claimed that the film showcased the story of more than 32,000 Kerala women who had allegedly been radicalized by Islamic fundamentalists. There was political outrage and protests against them for spreading false information. The viral video released by the makers mentions that “On July 24th, 2010 V.S. Achyutanandan the former Chief Minister of Kerala at a Press meeting in Delhi showed concern for the state as their plan was to make Kerala a Muslim state in the next 20 years, he also said they are luring youngsters, offering them money, insisting them to marry Hindu girls to increase the Muslim population. Pinarayi Vijayan, the current Chief Minister of Kerala, defended V.S. Achyutanandan’s statements when Vijayan was a member of the Politburo of the communist party of India.” The Kerala CM is opposing the film saying the makers have distorted the facts and called it a propaganda film. What he said 13 years back in July 2010 has a vast discrepancy to his latest statements according to director Sudipto Sen. Suditpo Sen told that the 10th Chief Minister of Kerala, Oommen Chandy officially accepted the fact that conversions were happening in Kerala and in the entire country on a large scale.

VIPUL AMRUTLAL SHAH DEFENDS THE 32,000 MISSING GIRLS CLAIM IN ‘THE KERALA STORY’

The video features a clip of a 10-12-year-old kid who was radicalized and publicly shouting “If you live here quietly, we will let you live…if you don’t live quietly, We know what to do.” Vipul Shah said, “People are giving statements like this film is against Kerala state, it is an anti-Muslim film, and the things shown in The Kerala Story is not appropriate. The makers further discussed a documentary streamed on CNN of a village in Kerala wherein they are confirming that in a few villages of Kerala, Sharia law is practiced.

Vipul also clarified how the number 32000 was changed to 3 in the teaser of the film by hacking their system. He reasoned that the troll army very aggressively targeted the makers by saying how they changed the number to 3. However, in reality, it was a hack, and the number was again changed to 32000 by the filmmakers. Vipul claimed the system was hacked and was restored within 5 minutes. Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy presented the number ‘7713’ Seven thousand seven hundred thirteen in an official document.

SUDIPTO SEN MAKES FRESH CLAIMS ABOUT MORE THAN 50, 000 UNREPORTED CASES OF MISSING GIRLS

Sudipto spoke about 2 conversion centers in Kerala and the number of people who were converted there.

He pointed out, “The official conversion number is ‘900’ in the year 2015, and ‘1312’ in the year 2016. Aarsha Vidya Samajam is an organization that helps victims who were radicalized, indoctrinated, and converted to Islam. This organization has official data of 6500 girls who were brainwashed

Sudipto Sen mentions if we add all the official numbers we have right now it sums up to somewhere between ‘15,500 to 16000’. Another organization called ‘Hindu Seva Kendram’ has handled 14000 to 15000 manipulation cases and has documented each case and its history.” He further added, “If we add all the numbers including ‘Hindu Seva Kendaram’ then the total number reaches around 31,000 conversions.” Vipul Shah also mentioned, “If we take into account the unofficial numbers and unreported cases then the total number would be more than 50,000-60,000.”

During the film promotion and interviews the filmmakers constantly mentioned their intention was to spread awareness. The Kerala Story has become one of the biggest hits of 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

