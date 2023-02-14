Home

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s Haldi Pics: The Most Fun Bride-Groom Pose in Yellow Outfits

Kiara Advani has shared unseen pics from her Haldi ceremony with Sidharth Malhotra on February 14. One of the pictures shows the couple pouting for a pose and can be seen dancing their heart out in yellow traditional outfits

Newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra look ethereal in traditional yellow clothes as they shared their Haldi photos from their pre-wedding ceremony. The couple got married at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on February 7. In the new photos from their grandeur wedding, Kiara-Sidharth were seen holding each other at The Suryagarh. Designed by Manish Malhotra, Kiara Advani looked like a gorgeous diva in a white-yellowish lehenga with a bright yellow dupatta. She layered Kundan and Polki heavy necklaces for her Haldi ceremony.

Sidharth Malhotra looked sizzling hot in a yellow kurta salwar (Punjabi style) with a printed mustard color shawl.

Taking to Instagram, Kiara and Sidharth put up their beautiful photographs and wrote, “Pyaar ka rang chada hain (Love is in the air).” They also added a red heart emoji.

Kiara-Sidharth’s HALDI PICS Will Make You Feel Happy

Kiara and Sidharth hosted a wedding reception in Delhi on February 11 for family and close friends. On February 12, the couple hosted a Mumbai reception where the who’s who of Bollywood attended.











