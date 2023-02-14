4.8 C
New York

The Most Fun Bride-Groom Pose in Yellow Outfits

Entertainment

Published:

Reading time: 4 min.


  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s Haldi Pics: The Most Fun Bride-Groom Pose in Yellow Outfits

Kiara Advani has shared unseen pics from her Haldi ceremony with Sidharth Malhotra on February 14. One of the pictures shows the couple pouting for a pose and can be seen dancing their heart out in yellow traditional outfits

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's Haldi Pics: The Most Fun Bride-Groom Pose in Yellow Outfits

Newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra look ethereal in traditional yellow clothes as they shared their Haldi photos from their pre-wedding ceremony. The couple got married at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on February 7. In the new photos from their grandeur wedding, Kiara-Sidharth were seen holding each other at The Suryagarh. Designed by Manish Malhotra, Kiara Advani looked like a gorgeous diva in a white-yellowish lehenga with a bright yellow dupatta. She layered Kundan and Polki heavy necklaces for her Haldi ceremony.

Sidharth Malhotra looked sizzling hot in a yellow kurta salwar (Punjabi style) with a printed mustard color shawl.

Taking to Instagram, Kiara and Sidharth put up their beautiful photographs and wrote, “Pyaar ka rang chada hain (Love is in the air).” They also added a red heart emoji.

Kiara-Sidharth’s HALDI PICS Will Make You Feel Happy

Kiara and Sidharth hosted a wedding reception in Delhi on February 11 for family and close friends. On February 12, the couple hosted a Mumbai reception where the who’s who of Bollywood attended.




Published Date: February 14, 2023 5:53 PM IST



Updated Date: February 14, 2023 5:55 PM IST







Source link

admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Related articles

Recent articles

© Designed By Suhrid Ghosh