The Night Manager 2 Trailer Promises Gripping Suspense; Aditya Roy Kapur- Anil Kapoor Overwhelmed – Watch

The highly anticipated second season of The Night Manager is set to captivate audiences once again with its stellar cast and gripping storyline. Starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Sobhita Dhulipala, the upcoming season promises to be explosive and exciting, as new alliances are formed and secrets unravel. The recently released trailer teases the thrilling events that took place in the previous season while hinting at the unforeseen obstacles.

Aditya Roy Kapur’s character will encounter in his mission to expose Anil and his illicit business. With its mix of suspense, intrigue, and a talented ensemble cast, The Night Manager Season 2 is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats when it releases on June 30.

Watch the trailer of The Night Manager 2 here:

Excited about the film’s second part, Anil Kapoor said, “Playing Shelly Rungta in The Night Manager has been an absolute delight. It’s fascinating to see how Shelly has become one of the classiest and most beloved villains. In this second part, get ready for new secrets to unravel and take you by surprise. While Shelly and Shaan may be uniting, one can never truly know what’s on Shelly’s mind. Sandeep Modi, the mastermind behind this character, has truly created a villain with a cunning and crafty mind. Working with him has been a truly enjoyable experience. I can’t wait for audiences to witness the captivating journey that lies ahead.”

Aditya has also expressed his happiness. He said, “The response to the first part of the series was nothing short of overwhelming. And there seems to be a huge amount of intrigue for season 2! My character Shaan begins a new chapter and the journey only gets more thrilling. The audience can be rest assured there are loads of unexpected twists and surprises in this second part. This creative collaboration with Disney+ Hotstar and Sandeep Modi has been an enriching experience. I hope the audience gives as much love to the second part as they did the first”.

The Night Manager revolves around Shaan Sengupta, played by Roy Kapur, a night manager at a Dhaka hotel who gets embroiled in the world of international arms dealer Shailendra (Anil Kapoor) after he witnesses a brutal crime. Part 2 will be out Disney+ Hotstar on June 30.















