July 21, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

The Rule And Twitter Can’t Keep Calm

3 min read
19 mins ago admin


  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Allu Arjun Leaks Dialogue From Pushpa 2: The Rule And Twitter Can’t Keep Calm

While giving a speech at an event recently, Allu Arjun could not stop himself from mouthing a dialogue from Pushpa 2: The Rule. The video of the leaked dialogue has gone viral.

Allu Arjun Leaks Dialogue From Pushpa 2: The Rule And Twitter Can't Keep Calm
Allu Arjun leaked a dialogue from Pushpa 2. (Credits: Instagram)

It won’t be wrong to say that Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most anticipated films in history. The Sukumar directorial, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, has a lot riding on it. Fans expect that the film will be just as big of a blockbuster as Pushpa: The Rise. Amping up the excitement about Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun has leaked a dialogue from the movie. The ‘Stylish Star’ was at the success party of Anand Deverakonda’s Baby when he talked about the film. While giving a speech, Allu Arjun could not stop himself from mouthing a dialogue from Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Allu Arjun Leaks Pushpa 2 Dialogue

At the event, Allu Arjun was asked about his upcoming film. The actor could not stop himself and revealed a dialogue from the movie. As quoted by Pinkvilla, Allu Arjun said in Telugu, “I didn’t come to talk about Pushpa 2, but I can’t stop myself from mouthing a line from the movie.” He proceeded to utter the line- Idantha jarigedhi okate rule meedha jaruguthandadhi. Pushpa gaadi rule,” which loosely translated to “Everything will be done by one rule, that’s Pushpa rule.”

Fans React To Leaked Pushpa 2 Dialogue

The video of the event created a storm on the internet. People were super excited to see Allu Arjun reveal a bit about Pushpa 2: The Rule. Echoing a dialogue from Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal series, a fan wrote, “Samajh kuch nahi aaya per sun kar aacha laga (I didn’t understand anything but it was nice to hear it.”

Others were wondering what will happen when the film actually releases. “When it will be released then what will happen, I can’t predict,” a comment read.

Some fans reacted with GIFs.

Allu Arjun In Pushpa 2

The teaser of Pushpa 2: The Rule was released ahead of Allu Arjun’s birthday this year. The movie promises to be an action-packed entertainer. The clip showed police in search of Pushparaj, who has disappeared. As the video progresses, fans can see that the character is hiding in a jungle. Watch the teaser here.

Allu Arjun’s Upcoming Projects

Allu Arjun has Pushpa 2: The Rule with Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the works. The actor will also reunite with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo director Trivikram for a film. This will be their fourth collaboration. Allu Arjun will reportedly appear in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next film.










Source link

About Author

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

4 min read

Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor Film is a Tragedy That Shamefully Uses World War II

35 mins ago admin
2 min read

Who is Project K Director Nag Ashwin His Net Worth Known For Directing The National Award Winning Film Mahanati

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Korean Singer Actor Chung Lim Dies at 37 Due to Colon Cancer

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

3 min read

4 Easy Beauty Hacks That Can Save You Some Serious Money And Time

1 min ago admin
2 min read

Former Captain Mohammad Hafeez Set To Become New Pakistan National Selection Committee Chair

3 mins ago admin
3 min read

The Rule And Twitter Can’t Keep Calm

19 mins ago admin
4 min read

Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor Film is a Tragedy That Shamefully Uses World War II

35 mins ago admin
    Verified by MonsterInsights