  • 6291968677
  • thetimesofbengal@gmail.com
  • Garia,Kolkata
Entertainment

The third and Final G20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group begins in Chennai

admin July 25, 2023 0 1 min read

Under India’s G20 presidency, the third Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Working Group
meeting is being convened from July 24 – 26, 2023, in Chennai. The main focus of the three-
day meeting was on the promotion of cooperation for a disaster-resilient future. Along with
this, the meeting also witnessed deliberations on the draft Communiqué.

During the inaugural session, the welcome address was delivered by Kamal Kishore,
Chairman of, the Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group and Member Secretary, of the
National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). Further, the opening session witnessed
addresses from the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr. P.K. Mishra, India’s G20
Sherpa Amitabh Kant, and UN Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) chief Mami Mizutori.
Later, the representatives of the Troika countries (Indonesia, India, and Brazil) also shared
their views during the sessions.

Addressing the meeting, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Mishra emphasized the
importance of national and global efforts to reduce the effects of disaster risk. While, India’s
G20 Sherpa Kant, said that “this final meeting of the working group reflects the collective
spirit of unity and cooperation of the G20 countries”. “The earthquake in Turkey and the heat
wave in Europe have killed thousands and millions of people in Africa are facing water and
resource shortages due to the drought. All these issues call for an urgent need to prioritize the
issue of disaster reduction in our policies.” He emphasized that disaster risk reduction is not
only about preparedness and rapid emergency response, but it is about adopting a
comprehensive approach, which aims to address and address issues related to the threat of
climate change, urban development policies, and financial frameworks. Kant said, “The mid-
term review of the Sendai Framework in May this year reminds us that we need to accelerate
disaster risk reduction policies, programs, and investments at all levels of government and
society.”

Along with the meeting, two side events were also organized on the theme ‘Women-led and
community-based DRR’ and ‘Capacity building and enhancing cooperation on disaster
response’. An exhibition showcasing the utility of early warning solutions and monitoring in
dealing with natural disasters was organized during the meeting.

This is the first time under India’s G20 Presidency that a dedicated working group on Disaster
Risk Reduction has been constituted, reflecting India’s commitment to addressing global
challenges posed by disasters and climate emergencies.

About Author

admin

See author's posts

admin

View More Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tamralipta Cup Organizers to Hold Press Conference for Tournament Announcement

Salgechha Khelaghar proudly announced the Tamralipta Cup 2023, a prestigious football tournament that showcased the best talent in the country. They announced the Tamralipta Cup […]

April 19, 2023 0 1 min read

Ananya Panday Drops Sizzling Bikini Pics From Her Beach Vacay With Aditya Roy Kapur

Home Entertainment Ananya Panday Drops Sizzling Bikini Pics From Her Beach Vacay With Aditya Roy Kapur – Check Viral Post Ananya Panday took to her […]

July 22, 2023 0 1 min read

Oppenheimer-Barbie Advance Booking Sales in India Beat Box Office Record of Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor Recent Films

Home Entertainment Oppenheimer-Barbie’s Skyrocketing Advance Booking Sales in India Beat Box Office Record of Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor’s Recent Films Oppenheimer-Barbie’s Skyrocketing Advance Booking Sales […]

July 21, 2023 0 3 min read

Dharmendra Reacts to Jaya Bachchan Having Huge Crush on Him During Guddi Days

Home Entertainment Dharmendra Reacts to Jaya Bachchan Having Huge Crush on Him During ‘Guddi’ Days Dharmendra on Jaya Bachchan Having a Huge Crush on Him […]

July 7, 2023 0 1 min read
Verified by MonsterInsights