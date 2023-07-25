The third and Final G20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group begins in Chennai

Under India’s G20 presidency, the third Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Working Group
meeting is being convened from July 24 – 26, 2023, in Chennai. The main focus of the three-
day meeting was on the promotion of cooperation for a disaster-resilient future. Along with
this, the meeting also witnessed deliberations on the draft Communiqué.
During the inaugural session, the welcome address was delivered by Kamal Kishore,
Chairman of, the Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group and Member Secretary, of the
National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). Further, the opening session witnessed
addresses from the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr. P.K. Mishra, India’s G20
Sherpa Amitabh Kant, and UN Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) chief Mami Mizutori.
Later, the representatives of the Troika countries (Indonesia, India, and Brazil) also shared
their views during the sessions.
Addressing the meeting, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Mishra emphasized the
importance of national and global efforts to reduce the effects of disaster risk. While, India’s
G20 Sherpa Kant, said that “this final meeting of the working group reflects the collective
spirit of unity and cooperation of the G20 countries”. “The earthquake in Turkey and the heat
wave in Europe have killed thousands and millions of people in Africa are facing water and
resource shortages due to the drought. All these issues call for an urgent need to prioritize the
issue of disaster reduction in our policies.” He emphasized that disaster risk reduction is not
only about preparedness and rapid emergency response, but it is about adopting a
comprehensive approach, which aims to address and address issues related to the threat of
climate change, urban development policies, and financial frameworks. Kant said, “The mid-
term review of the Sendai Framework in May this year reminds us that we need to accelerate
disaster risk reduction policies, programs, and investments at all levels of government and
society.”
Along with the meeting, two side events were also organized on the theme ‘Women-led and
community-based DRR’ and ‘Capacity building and enhancing cooperation on disaster
response’. An exhibition showcasing the utility of early warning solutions and monitoring in
dealing with natural disasters was organized during the meeting.
This is the first time under India’s G20 Presidency that a dedicated working group on Disaster
Risk Reduction has been constituted, reflecting India’s commitment to addressing global
challenges posed by disasters and climate emergencies.