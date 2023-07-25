The third and Final G20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group begins in Chennai

Under India’s G20 presidency, the third Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Working Group

meeting is being convened from July 24 – 26, 2023, in Chennai. The main focus of the three-

day meeting was on the promotion of cooperation for a disaster-resilient future. Along with

this, the meeting also witnessed deliberations on the draft Communiqué.

During the inaugural session, the welcome address was delivered by Kamal Kishore,

Chairman of, the Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group and Member Secretary, of the

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). Further, the opening session witnessed

addresses from the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr. P.K. Mishra, India’s G20

Sherpa Amitabh Kant, and UN Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) chief Mami Mizutori.

Later, the representatives of the Troika countries (Indonesia, India, and Brazil) also shared

their views during the sessions.

Addressing the meeting, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Mishra emphasized the

importance of national and global efforts to reduce the effects of disaster risk. While, India’s

G20 Sherpa Kant, said that “this final meeting of the working group reflects the collective

spirit of unity and cooperation of the G20 countries”. “The earthquake in Turkey and the heat

wave in Europe have killed thousands and millions of people in Africa are facing water and

resource shortages due to the drought. All these issues call for an urgent need to prioritize the

issue of disaster reduction in our policies.” He emphasized that disaster risk reduction is not

only about preparedness and rapid emergency response, but it is about adopting a

comprehensive approach, which aims to address and address issues related to the threat of

climate change, urban development policies, and financial frameworks. Kant said, “The mid-

term review of the Sendai Framework in May this year reminds us that we need to accelerate

disaster risk reduction policies, programs, and investments at all levels of government and

society.”

Along with the meeting, two side events were also organized on the theme ‘Women-led and

community-based DRR’ and ‘Capacity building and enhancing cooperation on disaster

response’. An exhibition showcasing the utility of early warning solutions and monitoring in

dealing with natural disasters was organized during the meeting.

This is the first time under India’s G20 Presidency that a dedicated working group on Disaster

Risk Reduction has been constituted, reflecting India’s commitment to addressing global

challenges posed by disasters and climate emergencies.

