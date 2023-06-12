The Trial Trailer Review Kajol Nails as Feisty Lawyer in The Good Wifes Indian Adaptation

Home

The Trial Trailer Review: Kajol Nails as Feisty Lawyer in The Good Wife's Indian Adaptation

The Trial Trailer Review: Kajol’s OTT debut series The Trial is the Indian adaptation of the American drama series The Good Wife. The trailer of the courtroom drama released on June 12, 2023. Kajol as a married lawyer Noyonika Sengupta is convincing in one of her most challenging roles. The promo is high on melodrama, twists and turns and netizens are impressed by Kajol’s acting prowess. Although, the actress is known for her iconic romantic and entertainment movie roles, she has always been categorized among versatile actresses. Her talent as an artist has always been hailed by her fans as now, they are super-excited to watch her in long form entertainment.

The trailer begins with Kajol as Noyonika slapping her husband essayed by Jisshu Sengupta who has cheated on her. Jisshu plays an additional judge who is being arrested for accepting sexual favours as bribes to change verdicts. She then sees him off at the doorstep before he is taken away in a police van after the news breaks. Noyonika is shown as an idealistic wife for whom nothing goes beyond her ethics. Her voiceover says, “A mistake repeated more than once, it is not a mistake. It is a choice.” Her character then returns to the courtroom after years. In her pursuit of justice for herself and her family Noyonika goes through public scrutiny and is misjudged by fellow lawyers. The Suparn S. Varma directorial appears to be an intense series from its first look. Kajol’s expressions showcase her willingness to experiment and a transformation from her feel-good cinema. Ever since Devi, Tribhanga and Salaam Venky, the actress has making some unconventional choices, which seems to have been paid off with The Trial. The edge-of-the-set two minutes trailer is engaging enough to create the curiosity among cinephiles.

The Trial also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait and Gaurav Pandey in crucial roles.

