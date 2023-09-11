The ultimate training ground for competitive gamers: VALORANT Premier,from Riot Games

VALORANT Premier, the highly anticipated new competitive mode from Riot Games, is set to

launch today.

VALORANT is a 5v5 character-based tactical shooter from Riot Games. Premier will be VALORANT’s team-based

competitive system that connects the game and the sport as one greater whole. Players can now form their

own teams and compete in a series of weekly matches on designated maps. Those who win enough matches

will earn their way into a Playoff tournament in the end. The mode has been in beta testing for some time and

is now finally open to all players worldwide.

Riot Games is committed to the

Indian & South Asian markets, which

have a devoted player base and a

growing esports scene. Premier will

be an exciting way for friends to

compete together and assemble a

formidable team. In the future,

Premier will be the path to VCT

Challenger leagues, which is a global

competitive esports tournament series. Riot Games had announced that the prize pool for the VCT Champions

2023 had been increased to an impressive $2.25 million.

VALORANT is continuing to improve its team-based competitive system, Premier, by rolling out new updates,

set to debut with Episode 7 Act II. Gamers can look forward to the introduction of official divisions, an

expansion in weekly matches to encompass all 7 maps in the competitive pool, and comprehensive tracking for

players’ career performance and outcomes. These enhancements promise to elevate the competitive

VALORANT experience to new heights.

Speaking about how VALORANT Premier fits into Riot Games’ plans, Arun Rajappa, Country Head of Riot

Games, India & South Asia, said: “The VALORANT community in India has been passionate and enthusiastic

since the game’s launch. We’ve seen a huge interest in VALORANT Premier and we can’t wait to see what the

players can do in this new competitive mode. We know that gamers from India and South Asia are hungry for

more opportunities to showcase their skills, and we’re excited to give them that chance with VALORANT

Premier.”

VALORANT has quickly grown in the South Asian esports

competitive scene, with Indian teams representing their

country on a global stage and achieving success. Esports team Orangutan Gaming, led by Sabyasachi

“Antidote” Bose, had an unbeaten streak this year which allowed them to represent the region at VALORANT

Challengers Ascension in Bangkok, Thailand. Similarly, Global Esports, which represents Esports athlete

Abhirup “Lightningfast” Choudhury, competed in the VALORANT Champions Tour in Seoul, South Korea against

teams from across the Asia-Pacific region.

The enrollment window for VALORANT Premier begins on August 29th and will close on September 6th. To

learn more about VALORANT Premier, click here. For more information about VALORANT, please visit this link.

