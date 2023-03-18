Home

When Taapsee Pannu Was Rejected by Satya Paul as Model: ‘They Wanted Someone, Who Looks Like Woman’

Everyone has their own journey, challenges, and struggles. Actress Taapsee Pannu recently shared her side of rejections in the industry as a model when she applied for a modeling assignment for Satya Paul, but was rejected as she appeared too young for a saree model. While speaking to Lallantop, Taapsee revealed she would often get ads for clothing brands initially but got rejected from Satya Paul as they wanted someone, who looks like a woman. “Actually my first… it was a shoot for a big designer. I was rejected for a saree ad for them.”

She also said that she would often get ads for clothes or similar brands. Asked if she shot for saree ads, Taapsee told The Lallantop, “Actually my first… it was a shoot for a big designer. I was rejected for a saree ad for them. I can (name them) actually now. It was a catalogue shoot for Satya Paul. They needed a model for their sarees. It wasn’t even a month since I got my portfolio. I had just started my second year and they felt I was too young for a sari model. They wanted someone, who looks like a woman”, Taapse told the entertainment portal.

The Dilruba actress said that she tried her hands on modeling when she was in second year of engineering. She went to a studio in Noida and gave Rs 40,000 from her saving to get her portfolio made. That invited her for an ad shoot the next day and she bagged her initial two ads for Rs 4000-5000 each.

On the professional front, Taapsee will be seen in Dunki along with Shah Rukh Khan. The film is slated for a theatrical release on December 22, 2023.












