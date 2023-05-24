Home

Tiger Nageswara Rao First Look: Ravi Teja is Fierce in New Poster From Epic Heist Actioner, Watch

Tiger Nageswara Rao First Look: Ravi Teja is once again back-in-action and fans cannot keep calm. The first look of the actor’s epic heist actioner Tiger Nageswara Rao has been unveiled and netizens are going berserk. Earlier, the fierce poster from the film broke the internet. Later, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri posted a promo which was meant to be the introduction to the titular role played by Ravi Teja. Tiger Nageswara Rao is considered one of the most ambitious projects of producer Abhishek Agarwal of Abhishek Agarwal Arts. The production house has previously backed blockbuster films like Karthikeya 2 and The Kashmir Files.

CHECK OUT TIGER NAGESWARA RAO FIRST LOOK:

RAVI TEJA’S TIGER NAGESWARA RAO LOOK UNVEILED

The The Kashmir Files director took to his Instagram handle and captioned his post as “Another great story from India coming to you. Presenting the first look of #TigerNageswaraRao 🥷-http://bit.ly/TNRFirstLookGlimpse All the best to @raviteja_2628 Ji, @anupampkher Ji, dear friend @abhishekofficl and the entire team.” The first look video opens up with John Abraham’s voiceover narrating about the crime Capital of India, Stuartpuram, also called Tiger Zone. Ravi Teja ‘s viral look from the poster is later introduced as his character Tiger Nageswara Rao is unveiled in end credits. The fierce avatar of Ravi Teja also has voiceover from four other superstars, Venkatesh in Telugu, Karthi in Tamil, Dulquer Salmaan in Malayalam and Shivarajkumar in Kannada. Veteran actor Anupam Kher had also announced about the movie as he is also part of the cast. Anupam had captioned his post as “My Telugu film’s #TigerNageswaraRao dearest @RaviTeja_offl is ready to Hunt the Box Office ?? HUNTING WORLDWIDE from OCTOBER 20th 2023! Jai Ho! ???? @DirVamsee @AbhishekOfficl #RenuDesai @NupurSanon @gaya3bh @Jisshusengupta @gvprakash @madhie1 @artkolla @SrikanthVissa @MayankOfficl @AAArtsOfficial.”

Tiger Nageswara Rao is a biopic of the notorious thief and is set in 70s era. Tiger Nageswara Rao was known for his ingenious ways of evading the police and prison.

