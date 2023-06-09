Menu
Search
Subscribe
Entertainment

Tiger Shroffs Mother Ayesha Shroff Duped of Rs 58 Lakh Mumbai Police Begins Investigation

By: admin

Date:


  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Tiger Shroff’s Mother Ayesha Shroff Duped of Rs 58 Lakh, Mumbai Police Begins Investigation

Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff has been duped of Rs 58 Lakh by a person named Alan Fernandes.

Tiger Shroff's Mother Ayesha Shroff Duped of Rs 58 Lakh, Mumbai Police Begins Investigation
Tiger Shroff’s Mother Ayesha Shroff Duped of Rs 58 Lakh, Mumbai Police Begins Investigation

Tiger Shroff’s Mother Ayesha Shroff Duped of Rs 58 Lakh: Conning is a serious criminal offence and yet many masterminds have the audacity to break the law and cheat people financially. Bollywood is one of the biggest employment generating industries in India. The lives of celebs are always vulnerable due to the glamour and glorification of film actors and actresses. Not just the fans, but criminals are also obsessed with B-town stars. Tiger Shroff’s mother and Jackie Shroff’s wife Ayesha Shroff has recently been duped of Rs 58 Lakh by a man named Alan Fernandes according to recent reports. A cheating case has been filed at Mumbai’s Santacruz police station.

MUMBAI POLICE FILES CHARGESHEET AGAINST THE ACCUSED

The Mumbai police has filed a chargesheet against the accused under IPC (Indian Penal Code) sections 420, 408, 465, 467, and 468. Alan was appointed as Director of Operations at MMA Matrix Company on November 20, 2018. MMA Matrix gym belongs to Tiger Shroff and his mother, Ayesha, and the two were looking after all the activities there as the actor was busy with his professional commitments, as reported by India Today. The accused allegedly took a lot of money for organizing a total of 11 tournaments in India and overseas through the company. The total amount of fees collected from December 2018 to January 2023 was Rs 58,53,591 in the company’s bank account. The Mumbai police, statement read, “Ayesha Shroff, wife of Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff has filed a case of cheating at Mumbai’s Santacruz Police station. A case has been registered against accused Alan Fernandes, under IPC sections 420, 408, 465, 467 and 468 and fraud of Rs 58 lakhs. Probe underway,” as reported by ANI.

CHECK OUT ANI’S VIRAL TWEET ON AYESHA SHROFF’S CHEATING CASE:

Ayesha was previously filed a complaint against actor Sahil Khan in 2015 over allegations of cheating and criminal intimidation and an issue of non-payment of dues by Khan worth over Rs 4 crore.

For more updates on Ayesha Shroff and Tiger Shroff, check out this space at India.com.










Source link

Previous article
Disney+ Hotstar To Stream Asia Cup, WC For Free On Mobiles
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

.

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights