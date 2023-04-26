Titanic 2023 Climax Will Either Anger You Or Make You ROFL Watch

Home

Titanic 2023’s Climax Has Rose And Jack Fighting Over Mobile Phone: Watch

Titanic Parody: The 1997 film Titanic was a very big success. The scene where Rose, played by Kate Winslet is bidding farewell to Jack Dawson, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, has become a cult scene and is still remembered by the movie aficionado. It is a very intense and heart-breaking sequence as Rose lets Jack drown in the ocean from a wood transom panel as Jack has made her promise to survive.

Now, there is a video that shows that very sequence in a new, spoof version of the original. It shows Rose on the panel and Jack is drowning in the ocean. Then Rose realizes that Jack has left his mobile phone on the panel. Hurriedly, she checks the phone but then Jack’s hand appears out of the ocean to take it.

You have to see the video to get the feel of this recreation.

The video is shared on Twitter by The Best @Figensport with the caption “Titanic 2023”.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

No doubt that Titanic is a great film that dominated the awards scene winning four Golden Globes for Best Motion Picture (Drama), Best Director, Best Original Score, and Best Original Song, had 14 Academy Awards (Oscar Awards) nominations out of which it won 11.

As for the parody, it is a creative attempt just like many have been made before. There seems to be no reason to feel offended by it.

