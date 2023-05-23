Tollywood Actor Dimple Hayathi Booked For Intentionally Hitting IPS officers Car in Hyderabad

Home

Tollywood Actor Dimple Hayathi Booked For Intentionally Hitting IPS Officer’s Car in Hyderabad

Tollywood actor Dimple Hayathi and her friend were booked by Hyderabad police on Tuesday, May 23, for allegedly damaging the car of an IPS officer.

Actor Dimple Hayathi and her friend were booked by Hyderabad police on Tuesday, May 23, for allegedly damaging the car of an IPS officer. The two of them allegedly drove their car into the official vehicle of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Rahul Hegde on Monday night. The IPS officer, Dimple, and her friend David reportedly live in the same building in Journalists Colony in the upscale Jubilee Hills neighborhood.

The DCP’s driver Chetan Kumar lodged a complaint with the Jubilee Hills police against the actor and her friend for allegedly damaging the vehicle which was parked in the allotted parking place in the cellar. The complainant alleged that the duo intentionally damaged the car. Confirming that an FIR has been registered, Jubilee Hills Sub-Inspector Chandra Shekar said that they had received a similar complaint a week ago, alleging that the duo had obstructed the DCP’s vehicle two to three times.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case against Dimple and her friend under various sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Both of them were summoned to the police station after they were issued a notice under section 41 A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The DCP told reporters that when his driver had parked the car last night, the duo deliberately ‘dashed’ their vehicle against it, resulting in damage to the official car. “This is clear from CCTV footage. They were also seen kicking the car with their feet. The driver has lodged a complaint and the law and order police are investigating,” he said. He added that the duo had blocked his vehicle with theirs in the parking lot on multiple occasions. He alleged that despite repeated requests to not obstruct the vehicle as the DCP may have to leave immediately in case of an official emergency, they continued to obstruct his vehicle.

He, however, said he had nothing personal against them. “I don’t know who they are and they also don’t know who I am. I am new to this place,” he said, adding that he had once personally requested them to cooperate by not blocking the way.

He denied that the traffic challans issued against the actor’s vehicle have anything to do with this issue. The challans were reportedly issued for rash driving and the wrong number plate. The DCP said traffic police keep issuing challans for violation of traffic rules and this was not done only in her case.

Meanwhile, Dimple took to Twitter on Tuesday morning and wrote, “Misuse of power doesn’t hide mistakes … #satyamevajayathe.” Dimple made her film debut with the Telugu film Gulf in 2019 and has acted in movies such as Khiladi and Ramabanam. She also appeared in the 2021 Hindi film Atrangi Re, and a couple of Tamil films.

Misuse of power doesn't hide mistakes .. 😂 . #satyamevajayathe — Dimple Hayathi (@DimpleHayathi) May 23, 2023

