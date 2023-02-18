Home

Entertainment

Tollywood Actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Dies in Bengaluru, Celebrities Express Condolence

After 23 days of undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bengaluru, Tollywood Actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratnavpassed away on Saturday evening.

Tollywood Actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Dies in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: TDP leader and Tollywood actor Nandamuri Tarakaratna, who has been fighting with a few health issues for the past few days, died on Saturday in Bangalore. After suffering a heart attack in Nara Lokesh’s Padayatra in Kuppam, the actor was admitted to a local hospital in Bengaluru. Later, he was shifted to Bangalore’s Narayana Hrudayalaya hospital for better treatment. After 23 days of treatment, the actor passed away on Saturday evening. Taraka Ratna is survived by his wife and a child.

Soon after getting the information about his demise, film celebrities and fans were shocked and expressed their deepest condolences.

Check Condolence Messages:

Disheartened at the passing away of Taraka Ratna anna.

Gone too soon anna.

Condolences and strength to his family, near & dear.

May his soul rest in peace.

Om Shanti 🙏 — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) February 18, 2023

Deeply saddened to hear #TarakaRatna Garu is no more 💔 gone too soon. Our deepest condolences to all #Nandamuri Family and Fans. May His Soul Rest In Peace!!!! pic.twitter.com/RWYXCSiS1O — Trends Allu Arjun ™ (@TrendsAlluArjun) February 18, 2023

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna passed away. A kind soul gone too soon. May his soul attain moksha. Deepest condolences to family and friends.#RIPNandamuriTarakaRatna pic.twitter.com/1xvvooJmHJ — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) February 18, 2023

Deeply disturbed by hearing about the demise of #TarakaRatna garu. Sympathies and condolences to his family, friends and fans. May his soul rest in peace.

You will always be remembered brother. #OmShanti pic.twitter.com/oObwmwyYfg — Sree Vishnu (@sreevishnuoffl) February 18, 2023

Notably, Nandamuri Taraka Ratna made entry to films with Okkado Number Kurradu which was a super hit at the box office. Later on, he went to star in many films such as Bhadadri Ramudu, Amaravathi, Nandeeswarudu, Manamantha, Eduruleni Alaxendar, and Raja Cheyyi Vesthe. He received Nandi Award from the Andhra Pradesh government in the best villain category for the film Amaravathi, Tarakaratna.

Taraka Ratna has starred in a web series named 9 Hours and his last on-screen appearance was in the film S5- No Exit. Taraka Ratna was the grandson of NT Rama Rao and son of Nandamuri Mohana Krishna.











