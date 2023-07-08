Menu
Tom Cruise Speaks Hindi While Promoting New Mission Impossible Film; Twitter Cannot Keep Calm

Tom Cruise left Desi Twitter awestruck with his flawless Hindi speaking skills during the promotions of his upcoming release Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One will release on July 12. (Credits: Instagram)

It seems no mission is impossible when it comes to Tom Cruise. The Hollywood hunk is actively promoting his upcoming release Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. Be it his charming attitude, death-defying stunts or love for cinema, the actor has been hogging the limelight these days. Now, a video of him speaking Hindi perfectly has surfaced on social media. Tom Cruise, who is all set to stun fans with his iconic role of IMF agent Ethan Hunt, spoke flawless Hindi and bid the cutest ‘Namaste’ to an interviewer. Twitter users have been left swooning over the actor after the video. The seventh instalment of the Mission Impossible franchise is set to release on July 12.

Tom Cruise Speaks Hindi In Interview

A video clip from Etalk is doing the rounds on the internet and has left fans amazed with Tom Cruise’s Hindi speaking skills. The clip shows a hilarious conversation between an interviewer and Tom Cruise. The host asks the Top Gun: Maverick star if there is everything he can’t do. The conversation revolves around Cruise speaking French in his upcoming movie Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

The interviewer wondered if Tom Cruise would converse with her in Hindi, saying, “Is there anything you cannot do? Is he going to speak in Hindi with me? While I am hearing you speak French, I am like, ‘Oh my gosh, is he going to speak in Hindi with me when I see him?”

Tom Cruise eagerly replied, “If you want me to speak in Hindi with you, I will. Let’s try it.”

The interviewer then asked him to say ‘Namaste. Aap kaise hain (How are you)’. As expected, Tom Cruise chose to accept the mission and aced it in a matter of seconds. “Tom Cruise speaking Hindi + classic TC laugh and being totally charming as always #TomCruise #MissionImpossible,” the post read.

Twitter Reacts To Tom Cruise Speaking Hindi

Tom Cruise’s interview has won over Twitter. A fan wrote, “Too cute! Best I have seen so far!”.

“Love this, he is so down to earth,” another commented.

“That laugh is classic. Always was and will always be,” a tweet read.

About Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Helmed by Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation director Christopher McQuarrie, Dead Reckoning Part One has been receiving praise from both viewers and critics even before its release. The film features Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementeiff, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg, and others. Christopher McQuarrie will also direct the sequel, which is scheduled to release in 2024. Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible series features the globe-trotting adventures of secret agent Ethan Hunt, jaw-dropping action sequences, and tons of thrills.










