Tom Holland And Zendaya To Return For Spider-Man 4, But Not So Soon

A fourth film starring Tom Holland and Zendaya as Peter Parker and MJ again “is in the process.”

The last film of the franchise was Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

Attention Spider-Man fans. There’s some great news for you. The fourth instalment of the Spider-Man franchise has been confirmed. The film will reunite one of the most loved on-screen couples in town – Tom Holland and Zendaya. Producer Amy Pascal talked about the project in an interview with Variety. She said that a fourth film starring Tom Holland and Zendaya as Peter Parker and MJ again “is in the process.” She further noted that “the writers’ strike has paused the development.” The Writers Guild of America (WGA) has been protesting over payment issues for the past month.

Amy Pascal said, “Are we going to make another movie? Of course, we are…We’re in the process, but the writers’ strike, nobody is working during the strike. We’re all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we’ll get started.”

That’s not all. During the premiere of the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in Los Angeles, Amy Pascal said that a Spider-Woman and a live-action Miles Morales movie are also in the works. She asserted, “You’ll see all of it. It’s all happening.”

Producer Avi Arad said that the Spider-Woman movie may come a lot earlier than fans expect. “I cannot tell you yet, but it’s coming,” he stated.

Tom Holland- Zendaya Relationship

Tom Holland and Zendaya co-starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and grew closer during the filming of the series.

For Tom Holland’s birthday on June 1, Zendaya shared some adorable snaps of the actor in her Instagram Stories. The photos appear to be from a vacation. In one image, Tom Holland is underwater. His hands are shaped like a heart just above the water’s surface. Zendaya added a red heart emoji to the image.

What Is The WGA Strike?

The strike stems from disagreements between the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). The Writers Guild of America, which has about 11,500 members, went on strike to demand better wages, more contributions to the WGA pension and healthcare plan and residual payments for streaming.

The ongoing dispute began on May 2. The strike has led to a delay in production for a number of films because the scripts cannot be changed during this period.















