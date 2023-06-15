Home

Entertainment

Tom Holland Reveals Why He And Zendaya Do Not Attend Events Together

While promoting his new series The Crowded Room, Tom gave a glimpse of his relationship with Zendaya and how they prefer to keep their bond private.

Tom Holland and Zendaya have starred in several films together.



Hollywood actors Tom Holland and Zendaya have left their fans in awe several times with their sweet gestures for each other. The couple often makes headlines for their adorable photos. Tom Holland and Zendaya have worked together on multiple projects like Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home. While the couple really does not make a lot of effort to hide what they feel for each other, they prefer to keep their love life away from the public glare. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Tom opened up about his relationship with Zendaya and called it “sacred”.

During the promotion of his new psychological thriller series The Crowded Room, Tom gave a glimpse of his relationship with Zendaya. In the interview, he also shared why the Euphoria actress didn’t attend the New York premiere of The Crowded Room earlier this month.

Tom Holland Calls His Relationship With Zendaya “Sacred”

Speaking about his bond with the Emmy Award-winning actress, Tom shared, “Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible. We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.”

Tom Holland further added that Zendaya couldn’t attend the premiere of his new show as she was visiting her grandmother at that time and was “on the opposite side of the world.” He continued, “We’ve been to events together before. But she’s visiting her grandma…We’re two very busy people, and we’re on the opposite sides of the world at this present time, so she couldn’t come.”

Tom Holland and Zendaya’s Relationship

Rumours about the relationship between Tom Holland and Zendaya surfaced in 2021 after a few intimate pictures of the two kissing in a car went viral. The couple has been spotted together on various occasions. Tom, while addressing the breach of privacy, told GQ in November 2021, “One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world … We sort of felt robbed of our privacy.”

On the work front, Tom and Zendaya’s last film together was Spiderman: No Way Home, which was a big success. Zendaya will kick off the promotions for her film Dune 2 with Timothée Chalamet soon. Tom Holland is presently on a break from acting.















