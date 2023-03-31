Home

Tom Holland-Zendaya Arrive in Mumbai Amid Engagement Rumours, Desi Fans go Bonkers – Check Reactions

Tom Holland-Zendaya Arrive in Mumbai Amid Engagement Rumours, Desi Fans go Bonkers – Check Reactions

Tom Holland-Zendaya Arrive in Mumbai: Tom Holland and Zendaya recently arrived at Mumbai amid their engagement rumours. The rumoured couples arrival in India has created a storm as netizens have gone bonkers. The Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars are amonf the youngest couples loved by millennials and Gen Z. Tom and Zendaya’s PDA moments are often captured by paparazzi and their Mumbai visit has already created a rage at the gossip mills. In one of his interviews, Tom had revealed that travelling to India has always been on his wish list. As soon as his and Zendaya’s pics went viral desi fans were berserk and couldn’t keep calm.

CHECK OUT NETIZENS REACTION TO TOM HOLLAND-ZENDAYA’S MUMBAI VISIT:

Everyone going crazy over tom holland and Zendaya spotted in mumbai

Le Ambani : maine hi bulaya hain😂#NMACC #Zendaya #TomHolland pic.twitter.com/118cCqR0zQ — OG (@og_4999) March 31, 2023

OMG I thought this was a joke! They’re really here? OMFG 😱😱😱#TomHolland #Zendaya pic.twitter.com/QsSWv4KHaH — Bahnisikha|♡⁠Bot na likhne se koi pehchanta nhi🥲 (@briie_c15) March 31, 2023

#Zendaya and #TomHolland on their first visit to Mumbai They are in town as invitees for the launch of the prestigious Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) pic.twitter.com/aKue3vQidy — Shobana (@Shobana_29) March 31, 2023

Look who is there.#TomHolland today arrived at Mumbai private airport. pic.twitter.com/NG5pR5tB9t — Bollywood Only (@BollywoodOnly1) March 31, 2023

Sooo we have the next event coming up after #DiorInMumbai – the #NMACC event for which #TomHolland & #Zendaya have landed in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/GDKeaYM7bt — H 🐝💚😈 (@kdlavs) March 31, 2023

Tom and Zendaya are in Mumbai to attend the launch of the prestigious Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). Paparazzo Vira Bhayani posted pictures of their arrival. The celeb couple opted for casual outfits. Zendaya donned a white T-shirt, pants, and a black jacket. She completed her look with glasses and also carried a bag. Tom wore a pink T-shirt, blue denims, and a black jacket. He also had a backpack and wore a cap. Both of them got into the same car at the airport. Recently, Zendaya was spotted wearing a gold ring on her right index finger. The ring seemed to be engraved with Tom’s initials. The Euphoria actor’s nail artist Marina Dobyk posted a close-up video of Zendaya’s glossy pink manicure, which included the ring, sparking engagement rumours. Although the script initials appeared to be “TH” for Tom’s name, others on social media argued that it looks like “ZH,” as reported by PEOPLE magazine.

CHECK OUT TOM HOLLAND AND ZENDAYA’S VIRAL PICS FROM MUMBAI:

Tom Holland will next be seen in the television series The Crowded Room. While Zendaya will next be seen in Challengers and Dune: Part 2.

Tom Holland will next be seen in the television series The Crowded Room. While Zendaya will next be seen in Challengers and Dune: Part 2.












