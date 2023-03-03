Home

'Too Lazy to Even Have Sex'! Kangana Ranaut Bashes Gen Z Kids Left, Right And Centre in Insta Story

Kangana Ranaut recently took a sly dig at Gen Z kids in her new social media post and even mocked their sex lives.

‘Too Lazy to Even Have Sex’! Kangana Ranaut Bashes Gen Z Kids Left, Right And Centre in Insta Story

Kangana Ranaut Bashes Gen Z Kids: Kangana Ranaut never misses an opportunity to call a spade a spade. The actor is always making headlines for her unfiltered opinions and views on socio-political issues. Despite being criticised for her blunt and straightforward statements, Kangana never shies away from expressing herself on social media. Her rift with former co-star Swara Bhasker and Taapsee Pannu is well known, as the latter have contrarian perspectives on geopolitics and nationalism. However, recently, when Swara tied the knot with Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad, Kangana congratulated her. The actor replied with a sweet reply as well. Now, the Emergency actor has taken a sly jibe at Gen Z and even mocked their sex lives.

Kangana took to her Instagram stories and wrote “Gen Z… HA HA their limbs and legs are like sticks, they spend most of their time on phones than actually interacting, observing or reading, they are incapable of consistency and seriously believe that they should simply be given the post of Boss who they don’t respect because their Boss believes in discipline and came up hard way and GenZ only respect quick success”. She further added “”GenZ loves starbuks and Avocado toast but can’t afford to buy a home, they can rent branded clothes to impress on SM but hate to commit or marry, studies even show that they are too lazy to have sex as well, the woke worm GenZ are literally like gajar muli (carrot and raddish)… ROLLING EYES AND SILLY SLANG GENz is easy to influence manipulate even brain wash. well!! millennials are so much better, we rule!! how about some yoga, sports and exercise GenZ …?”.

Kangana will also be seen in Tejas, where she plays an Air Force Pilot. The actor is also producing and directing Emergency apart from herself playing Indira Gandhi in the movie. She has also commenced shooting for P Vasu’s Chandramukhi 2. The other movies Kangana has added to her pipeline are Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, Sita-The Incarnation, and the Noti Binodini biopic.

