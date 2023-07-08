Home

Trisha Krishnan To Star Opposite Tovino Thomas For The First Time In Identity

Tovino Thomas dropped a special post on Instagram revealing the leading lady in Identity. He wrote that he was “excited to join hands for an amazing movie together!!” with Trisha Krishnan.

Trisha Krishnan and Tovino Thomas’ Identity will go on floors in September. (Credits: Instagram)

Trisha Krishnan is riding high on the success of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: II. The actress has another highly anticipated project in the pipeline- Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo. Now, the star has been roped in for a project with Minnal Murali fame Tovino Thomas. Trisha Krishnan has been cast as the leading lady of Akhil Paul and Anas Khan’s directorial Identity. This marks the maiden collaboration of the actress with Tovino Thomas. Akhil Paul and Anas Khan had worked with Tovino Thomas earlier in Forensic. The writer-director duo is all set to make their second action–thriller film with the star. Identity is scheduled to go on floors in September this year.

Trisha Krishnan And Tovino Thomas’s collaboration

Tovino Thomas announced Trisha Krishnan’s role in Identity with a special post. He wrote, “leading lady of Identity: Trisha Krishnan, Excited to join hands for an amazing movie together! Gear up for an unforgettable ride, guys” An @akhilpaul_ @anaskhan_offcl Movie! Super excited and looking forward to an awesome shoot. Time to muscle up. Loads of Action waiting down the line! @identity_themovie.”

Fans could not keep calm and expressed their excitement about this collaboration. Ever since some interactions of Trisha and Tovino Thomas at different award shows went viral, their followers have been waiting for them to team up for a project. A fan wrote, “Woohoooo.”

“Waiting for the combo Tovi ×Trisha,” another expressed.

A user praised the collaboration between Trisha and Tovino Thomas “This jodi will be fire,” a comment read.

Leaving no stone unturned, director Akhil Paul shared a photo with Trisha Krishnan and shared his excitement for the project with a heartfelt note.

Soon after the announcement, Trisha took to Twitter and expressed, “Totally pumped to associate with this squad in a high-octane action entertainer. @ttovino #akhilpaul #anaskhan #identity.”

Trisha Krishnan And Tovino Thomas’s Upcoming Projects

Ponniyin Selvan star Trisha Krishnan is all set for her must-awaited film Leo alongside Thalapathy Vijay. Apart from Leo, she will feature in The Road, Sathuranga Vettai 2, Ram, and Kutrappayirchi. On the other hand, Tovino Thomas has Jithin Laal’s directorial Ajayante Randam Moshanam in the pipeline. The film features Krithi Shetty and Aishwarya Rajesh. Tovino Thomas will also be seen in Dulquer Salmaan’s King of Kotha. The actor has Karachi 81 and Varavu in the works.















