Home

Entertainment

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Beats Kabzaa, Zwigato And Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway at Box Office – Check Detailed Report Here

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Day 14 Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor’s film beats the collections of Kabzaa, Zwigato and Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Day 14 Box Office Collection: Luv Ranjan’s film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor performed well on its first 14 days at the box office. The rom-com is enjoying a good run at the Box Office even after big releases of Kabzaa, Zwigato and Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway in theatres. Even after two weeks of its release, TJMM beats the above-mentioned releases. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’s total collection in India is Rs 114.24 crore, including Rs 2.73 crore from day 14. The worldwide collection of the film is Rs 167 crore.

Kabzaa is a pan-India action film starring Upendra Rao and Kiccha Sudeep. It has failed to attract audiences in theaters and had a poor performance at the box office. It was released last week on Friday and competed against Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway and Zwigato. The total box office collection in India was approximately Rs 27.19 crore.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar also stars Boney Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi, and Dimple Kapadia in key roles. It marks the first-time onscreen pairing of Ranbir and Shraddha.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has now emerged as the third highest-grossing film for Ranbir Kapoor in his 16-year-long career. It beats Barfi which was his first Rs 100 crore grosser. The film did Rs 105.57 crore in its lifetime run and set a record for the actor, followed by Ae Dil Hai Mushkil which did Rs 177.99 crore as reported by Box Office India.

JHOOTHI MAIN MAKKAAR DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP FOR 14 DAYS:

Wednesday: Rs 15.73 crore Thursday: Rs 10.34 crore Friday: Rs 10.52 crore Saturday: Rs 16.57 crore Sunday: Rs 17.08 crore Monday: Rs 6.05 crore Tuesday: Rs 6.02 crore Wednesday: Rs 5.5 crore Thursday: Rs 4.5 crore Week 1 Collection: Rs 92.31 crore Friday: Rs 3.64 crore Saturday: Rs 6.03 crore Sunday: Rs 7.16 crore Monday: Rs 2.4 crore Tuesday: Rs 2.73 crore Total Box Office Collection: Rs 114.24 crore

Watch this space for all the Box Office updates on Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar!











