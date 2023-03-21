Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Becomes Ranbir Kapoor Third Highest-Grossing Film, Beats Barfi And Ae Dil Hai Mushil

Home

Entertainment

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Becomes Ranbir Kapoor’s Third Highest-Grossing Film, Beats Barfi And Ae Dil Hai Mushil – Detailed Box Office Collection Report

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Collection Detailed Report: Luv Ranjan’s romantic-comedy beats Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Barfi! after its second week, becomes the third-highest-grossing film in Ranbir Kapoor’s career.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Becomes Ranbir Kapoor’s Third Highest-Grossing Film, Beats Barfi And Ae Dil Hai Mushil – Detailed Box Office Collection Report

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Collection Latest Update: Ranbir Kapoor’s latest film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is enjoying a good run at the Box Office. The film finished its second weekend on a high note and also did well on its second Monday and Tuesday.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has now emerged as the third highest-grossing film for Ranbir in his 16-year-long career. It has surged past the lifetime collections of Barfi which was his first Rs 100 crore grosser. The film did Rs 105.57 crore in its lifetime run and set a record for the actor. This was followed by Ae Dil Hai Mushkil which did Rs 177.99 crore as reported by Box Office India. The highest-grossing film in Ranbir’s career remains Sanju which collected Rs 334.57 crore nett in its lifetime run at the ticket window.

After its 13 day-run, TJMM is running at Rs 111.54 crore, as per a report published on the trade website sacnilk. It is still behind Sanju and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and doesn’t look like it will challenge the business done by these two movies.

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF TU JHOOTHI MAIN MAKKAAR AFTER 13 DAYS:

Wednesday: Rs 15.73 crore Thursday: Rs 10.34 crore Friday: Rs 10.52 crore Saturday: Rs 16.57 crore Sunday: Rs 17.08 crore Monday: Rs 6.05 crore Tuesday: Rs 6.02 crore Wednesday: Rs 5.5 crore Thursday: Rs 4.5 crore

Week 1 Collection: Rs 92.31 crore Friday: Rs 3.64 crore Saturday: Rs 6.03 crore Sunday: Rs 7.16 crore Monday: Rs 2.4 crore

Total: Rs 111.54 crore

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, which is Ranbir’s second biggest movie ever, collected Rs 177.99 crore in its lifetime run. The Luv Ranjan directorial will continue to rake in good money at the Box Office but it will continue to stay at the third spot in Ranbir’s resume of films.

The new Hindi films which hit the screen last week – Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway and Zwigato – haven’t been able to attract the audience to theatres, which is an added business advantage for TJMM. What do you think about its lifetime collection? Watch this space for all the Box Office updates on Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar!











