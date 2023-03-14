Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Collection Day 6: Ranbir Kapoor Film Drops Hugely on First Monday

Home

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Collection Day 6: Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Drops Hugely on First Monday – Check Detailed Analysis And Day-Wise Breakup

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Collection Day 6: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer faces a huge drop on its first Monday. The collection simply occur in a single digit for the first time since release. Check the detailed analysis and day-wise Box Office report here.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Collection Day 6: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s romantic comedy performed decently throughout its extended first weekend. However, on its first Monday, this Luv Ranjan directorial dropped drastically. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar collected in single-digit on day 6 for the first time since its release. The film earned around Rs 6 crore nett on Monday (early estimates), as reported by the trade website sacnilk.

This is around a 64 per cent drop from its Sunday collection. The total collection of TJMM after six days now stands at around Rs 76.24 crore nett with Sunday being the highest-performing day – Rs 17.08 crore. The film’s performance is definitely better than many Bollywood films released this year. However, its limited reach to the multiplex audience can only provide it with a decent collection, not anything extraordinary at the Box Office.

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF TU JHOOTHI MAIN MAKKAAR:

Wednesday: Rs 15.73 crore Thursday: Rs 10.34 crore Friday: Rs 10.52 crore Saturday: Rs 16.57 crore Sunday: Rs 17.08 crore Monday: Rs 6 crore (approx)

Total: Rs 76.24 crore

Another reason why the film doesn’t seem to have performed beyond ‘decent’ in the domestic market is the story. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar hasn’t received good reviews from critics and many have highlighted how it encourages sexism, much like many other movies of Luv Ranjan, where a woman has to choose between her career and the man she loves – an outdated idea. Bollywood should have done away with it already!

