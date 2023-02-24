Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Netizens go Bonkers Over Shraddha Kapoors Thumka Challenge

Home

Entertainment

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Netizens go Bonkers Over Shraddha Kapoor’s Thumka Challenge

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Netizens recently went berserk over Shraddha Kapoor’s Thumka challenge as they posted their dance videos on social media.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Netizens go Bonkers Over Shraddha Kapoor’s Thumka Challenge

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ever since Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Show Me The Thumka song from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has been released the audience just can’t help but fall in love with their amazing chemistry and especially the electrifying dance moves with some powerful thumkas in the song. Recently, Shraddha recreated the song with her father Shakti Kapoor which was immensely loved by the audience and elevated the craze of the song among the audience. While the madness of the audience for the song is constantly rising on social media, the fans are recreating reels on the same.

CHECK OUT SHRADDHA KAPOOR’S VIRAL DANCE FROM TJMM:

The craze of Shraddha’s thumkas from Show Me The Thumka song is constantly taking over the heads of the masses. The fans are showering their love on her and recreating their version of the song. The actress also took absolute joy in resharing their reels on her Instagram story. While one reel came from the choreographer Ganesh Acharya himself, the other reel was made by a mother-daughter duo, while the other one was done by a dance professional, and the one was by a cute little fan girl.

Moreover, as the actress shared these reels on social media, she also wrote captions with each and every reel. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, Show Me The Thumka song from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. The song is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan & Shashwat Singh.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.

(Press Copy)











