Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor Slams Rumours About Alia Bhatt Objecting Over Promoting Film With Shraddha Kapoor

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are all geared up for the release of their rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Ranbir and Shraddha are on a heavy-duty promotional spree for the Luv Ranjan directorial. The trio are collaborating for the very first time in the light-hearted romantic dramedy. While Shraddha is a breath of fresh air as she is all smiles during promotional events. Ranbir is known for his witty one-liners and charming persona when quizzed about his professional and personal life. The actor who is in a joyful state because of his daughter Raha was recently asked if Alia had stopped him from promoting the film with his co-star. The TJMM actor responded and told that his wife doesn’t stop him and such rumours shouldn’t be spread by media.

RANBIR RUBBISHES RUMOURS OF ALIA STOPPING HIM FROM PROMOTING TJMM WITH SHRADDHA

Ranbir at an event when questioned about the same stated that “Wo kyun mana karegi? Aap aise hi afwah uda rahe hai. Aisa kisi ne nahi bola hai, aap controversy create kar rahe ho. Aaj kal mere life mein koi controversy nahi hai (Why will she stop me? You are spreading rumours, Alia has not made any such statement, you are trying to create a controversy. There is no controversy in my life at present).” Ranbir and Shraddha’s characters in the film are opposed to each other. So, the actors aren’t seen together during promotions. The same kind of marketing strategy was adapted at the time of Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer spy actioner War (2019). Ranbir and Shraddha’s sizzling chemistry in the song Tere Pyar Mein is already breaking the internet. Shraddha, otherwise known for her girl-next-door image is seen donning scorching hot bikinis in the movie.

TJMM also stars Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor in crucial roles. The film is releasing on March 8, 2023.

