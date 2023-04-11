Tum Kyu Darogi Sushant Singh Rajput sister Priyanka Reacts to Rhea Chakraborty Roadies Announcement

Home

Entertainment

‘Tum Kyu Darogi?’ Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Priyanka Reacts to Rhea Chakraborty’s Roadies Announcement

After Rhea Chakraborty announced her comeback, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka Singh shared a cryptic post. Here’s a look at the tweets.

‘Tum Kyu Darogi’ Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Priyanka Reacts to Rhea Chakraborty’s Roadies Announcement

MTV Roadies 19: Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka Singh took to social media where she wrote a cryptic post saying “tum kiyu darogi” (why will you be scared) after actress Rhea Chakraborty was announced as a gang leader for MTV Roadies 19. It was on Monday, when Rhea was named as one of the gang leaders in the 19th season of the youth-based reality show MTV Roadies. She had shared a promo on Instagram. Rhea said: “Aapko kya laga main wapas nahi aaungi, darr jaungi? ab darne ki baari kisi aur ki.”

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Singh wrote: “Tum kyu darogi? Tum to vaishya thi aur rahogi! Prashna yeh hai ki tumhari upbhogta kaun hai? Koi Sattadhari hi ye himmat de sakta hai. Who responsible 4delays InSSRCs is obvious (sic).”

तुम क्यूँ डरोगी? तुम तो व्यश्या थी, हो, और रहोगी!

प्रशन् ये है कि तुम्हारे उपभोगता कौन है? कोई सत्ताधारी ही ये हिम्मत दे सकता है। WhoResponsible 4Delay InSSRCs is obvious — Priyanka Singh (@withoutthemind) April 10, 2023

Clarifying that the statement was not for Rhea, Priyanka on Tuesday mentioned in a new post, “Just a clarification: My below tweet was not directed to any specific person as it has been reported in media which is ill-conceived and looks motivated. It was my general angst against the state of affairs prevalent in our world around.”

Just a clarification:

My below tweet was not directed to any specific person as it has been reported in media which is ill-conceived and looks motivated.

It was my general angst against the state of affairs prevalent in our world around. https://t.co/zEACayHvFp — Priyanka Singh (@withoutthemind) April 11, 2023

Sushant Singh Rajput died in 2020 in mysterious circumstances which created a nationwide uproar. He was found dead in his flat in Juhu. Days after his death, the actor’s father filed a case against Rhea, the actor’s then-girlfriend, accusing her of abetment of suicide and money laundering.

Dial-up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

Disclaimer: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to India.com.











