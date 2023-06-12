Home

Tumhe Dillagi In Sidhu Moose Wala’s AI Voice Is A Hit On Social Media

Sidhu Moose Wala fans are unable to keep their calm after listening to the recreation.

June 11 marked the birth anniversary of the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Had he been alive, he would have turned 29 this year. While the world is still mourning his unfortunate death, a US-based software engineer continues to celebrate the singer for his amazing skills. The man named Amarjit Singh stunned the fans of Sidhu Moose Wala and music lovers as he stepped in with a unique song cover by generating Moose Wala’s AI voice.

Using a software called Stable Diffusion, Amarjit generated Moose Wala’s vocals. He then went on to create various covers that bear an uncanny resemblance to the Punjabi Singer’s voice and tonal quality. Earlier this month, he shared a video featuring AI-generated vocals of Moose Wala singing Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s ‘Tumhe Dillagi’. The recently shared cover in Moose Wala’s voice has intrigued his fans and they are all praises for the techie. Amarjit Singh has become an international sensation as the song covers are being widely shared on the internet.

Won’t Release The Next Moose Wala’s AI-generated Track

However, Amarjit has now stepped in with the decision not to release new songs using the deceased singer’s voice owing to the wishes of the family. He, in a statement, said, “Friends, as Sidhu Moose Wala’s team mentioned, I had the idea of using AI technology to keep his legacy and voice alive for generations. People loved the idea, but now we need to respect his family’s wishes. I will not be making anymore AP tracks of Sidhu’s voice. Respect.”

Meanwhile, while speaking to The Indian Express about the amazing response he got for the AI recreation of Sidhu’s voice, Amarjit said, “They recognised the remarkable capability of this technology, as it allowed us to effectively revive his voice. It is truly remarkable that we now have the means to preserve his legacy, ensuring that it continues to resonate with future generations.”

Iconic Singer Sidhu Moose Wala

Sidhu Moose Wala took the music world by storm for his unique compositions and extraordinary music. His captivating talent helped him to create a huge fan following all over the world. Therefore, when he was shot dead on May 29 last year, the world recognised it as a ‘black day’. He was reported to have been killed by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. His demise left his fans in shock and they are still struggling to overcome his death.















