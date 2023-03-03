Home

Maharashtra

Two Men Break Into Shah Rukh Khan’s Bungalow Mannat, Says Wanted To ‘Meet’ The Pathaan Star; Probe On

Police said it is not known if the actor and his family were present or not in the bungalow when the two entered. Bandra police have asked the actor to carry out an audit of the security at his bungalow after the incident.

Two Men Break Into Shah Rukh Khan’s Bungalow Mannat, Says Wanted To ‘Meet’ The Pathaan Star; Probe On

Mumbai: Two men broke into superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow Mannat in Mumbai on Thursday. The police received the information late evening after the actor’s house manager handed over the duo, aged between 20 and 22, who claimed that they had come from Gujarat and wanted to meet the ‘Pathaan’ star.

“Case registered against 2 men for allegedly trespassing into Shah Rukh Khan’s residence Mannat. Men were caught by actor’s security guard & handed over to police. During interrogation, they told that they have come from Gujarat to meet the actor,” Mumbai Police said.

A case of trespassing and other relevant offences was registered against them under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is underway.

Police said it is not known if the actor and his family were present or not in the bungalow when the two entered. Bandra police have asked the actor to carry out an audit of the security at his bungalow after the incident.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh is basking in the success of ‘Pathaan’, which has broken many records at the box office. It has managed to hit the Rs 1,000 crore mark at the worldwide box office.











