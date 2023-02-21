Uber Cab Driver Ran Away With Urfi Javed Luggage in Delhi, Came Back Drunk

Home

Uber Cab Driver Ran Away With Urfi Javed’s Luggage in Delhi, Came Back Drunk

Urfi Javed recently lost her luggage after a Uber driver drove away with it. He then came back

Delhi: TV actress Urfi Javed is very active on social media. These days Urfi is in Delhi, and recently reported a horrific incident on Twitter. The internet sensation revealed that her Uber driver drove away with her luggage. She added that when the driver finally returned after an hour, he turned out to be “completely drunk”. Urfi Javed tweeted, “Had the worst experience with @UberINSupport @Uber in Delhi , booked a cab for 6 hours, on my way to the airport stopped to have lunch, the driver vanished with my luggage in the car. After interference from my male friend, the driver came back completely drunk after 1 hour.” Urfi also shared the details of the driver and the ride, which cost her over Rs 2000.

Uber soon responded and wrote, “Hey, we’ve escalated this issue to our concerned team. A member of our safety team will get in touch with you at the earliest. Appreciate your time and patience.”

On the work front, Urfi Javed shot to fame with her stint on Bigg Boss OTT. Apart from that, she has also featured in daily soaps like Meri Durga, Bade Bhaiyaa Ki Dulhaniyaa, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and others.











