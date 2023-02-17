11.1 C
Uday Chopra Aces His Accent Game in The Romantics BUT Desi Tweeps Still Love His Tapori Ali From Dhoom

Audiences and celebrities have been admiring the Netflix documentary series ‘The Romantics‘ ever since it premiered earlier this week for giving them a glimpse into one of Bollywood’s greatest production houses. The four-part series centres on YRF Studios and Aditya and Yash Chopra’s work laying the groundwork for a more contemporary Bollywood. It traces the development of Yash Chopra’s talent as a filmmaker, his journey, and the introduction of actors like Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, and others in the industry. However, the most fascinating aspect for Bollywood fans in the documentary was Uday Chopra‘s American accent.

UDAY CHOPRA’S ACCENT IN ‘THE ROMANTICS’

One can’t really argue since it comes effortlessly to him because he has lived in the United States for a sizable portion of his life. The humorous part is that Uday Chopra questions the team if he should speak in a British or Indian accent before switching to an American one at the start of the documentary. Netizens were divided after Uday Chopra’s accent and swamped social media with the most hilarious comments.

CHECK OUT VIRAL TWITTER REACTIONS

What are your thoughts on Uday Chopra’s accent in ‘The Romantics?’




