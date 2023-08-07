Uniting 26 cities across India on National Vascular Day

Vascular Society of India, founded on 6thAugust 1994 in Chennai,today, celebrated theNational Vascular Day across the nation.On this occasion, a Walkathonwas organised inin 26 cities across India including Kolkatato spread awareness by a message of ‘Walk a Mile to Live with a Smile’ with a theme – Amputation FREE India. The Walkathon started fromAMRI Hospital, Dhakuria to Golpark Park (2 kms)

Following the vision of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a Fit India, the VSI organised the WALKATHON with an aim to bring the national focus on promoting healthcare, awareness, and timely interventions to prevent conditions that could lead to lower limb amputations (diabetes, smoking, hypertension and high cholesterol).

Vascular Society of India’s Achievements!§ The World Federation of Vascular Societies (of which VSI is a member) stands with our fellow medical specialists, surgeons, interventionalists, nurses and allied health professionals who work for the sanctity and preservation of human life.§ VSI has presence and members pan India and today the total strength is over 700 members, which makes it one of the biggest Chapter in the world.§ VSI members ever since its inception are continuously working towards saving the legs of patients to prevent amputation.§ VSI today is one of the mostsought-after body in the Health Industry.

Dr Shubhabrata Banerjee,Senior Vascular Surgeon and Chief Organizer, Kolkata – Vascular Society of India said,“We are very encouraged to see the amazing response of our campaign inKolkata. Our Mission is toPromoteHealthier Communities through comprehensive Vascular Health Care Delivery System resulting in Amputation FREE India. Today on the National Vascular Day, Walkathon has taken place simultaneously in 26 cities across the nation, where over 8,000 enthusiastic participants joined with great fervour.”

This national drive becomes more relevant in today’s times, when India is becoming the diabetic capital of the world. More and more population is at the risk of preventable amputations because of unhealthy lifestyle and diet. This is an effort to create nationwide awareness, so that these amputations can be prevented by lifestyle changes, and if at all the need arises, treatment can be done early, thus preserving their quality of life.

Vascular Day Walkathon in 26 Cities:West Bengal: KolkataJ&K: JammuUT: DelhiUT: ChandigarhRajasthan: JaipurUttrakhand: DehradunKarnataka: Bangalore; MysoreTelengana: HyderabadAndhra Pradesh: Vishakhapatnam (Vizag)Kerala: Trivandrum; Kochi Calicut (Kozhikode)Maharashtra: Mumbai; Nashik, Pune, NagpurGujarat:Ahmedabad Surat, Baroda, RajkotTamil Nadu: Chennai; Madurai; Trichy; VelloreUttar Pradesh: Lucknow

Vascular Society of India

Vision

· Embrace the latest technology to achieve acceptable standards of complete well-being among patients with vascular ailments.

Objectives

· Spread awareness of Vascular Surgeons and Vascular Diseases: One of the major challenges ahead is to develop awareness among healthcare providers and also the general population.

Common symptoms of vascular diseases are:

· Leg swelling

· Sudden occurrence of pain/discolouration in legs

· Non healing wounds

· Gangrene

· Visible, dilated veins

If you have any of the above symptoms, consult your nearest Vascular and Endovascular Surgeon at the earliest. They know your blood vessels the best and provide the most comprehensive care for your limbs.

For details, please visit https://vascularsocietyofindia.com/

About Author

Like this: Like Loading...