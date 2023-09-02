Unveiling My Personal Triumphs and Transformation | Sreemoyee Piu Kundu’s Memoir

In a world where change is the only constant, esteemed author Sreemoyee Piu Kundu is all set to captivate readers once again with her latest literary masterpiece, a poignant memoir titled “Everything Changes”. The much-anticipated book launch event took place on 1st September at The Park Hotel, where literature enthusiasts, esteemed guests, and media personnel gathered to celebrate the unveiling of this deeply personal and introspective work.

Sreemoyee Piu Kundu is a critically acclaimed author known for her evocative storytelling and unique narrative style. Her previous works have received widespread recognition for addressing contemporary issues with depth and sensitivity. “Everything Changes” marks another significant contribution to the world of literature, showcasing Sreemoyee’s prowess in weaving compelling stories that resonate with readers on a profound level.

The memoir’s title, “Everything Changes,” reflects the tumultuous storms that have punctuated the author’s journey, as she searches for her authentic self, navigates self-discovery and the death of her biological father to suicide when she was all of four and the silence and stigma that confronts survivor families, and becomes attuned to the rhythm of resilience. This title, despite its evolution from “Transit Lounge” to “Bad Blood” to “More Than A Daughter,” ultimately resonates as the most fitting expression of the author’s experiences. The book encapsulates the unwavering determination to persevere and to forgive and make peace with her past as she performs her father’s funeral on the morning of her 4oth birthday, even in the face of life’s harshest blows.

The memoir chronicles two instances where the line “everything changes” played a transformative role in the author’s life. The first occurrence took place during her time as a journalist in Bangalore, when she found herself at a crossroads after a life-threatening accident and a devastating break-up pushed her into a spiral of self-doubt and sorrow.

Fast forward to the present, Sreemoyee’s younger sister, Sreelekha, inadvertently reiterates the same line, completely unaware of its history. At a time when the author was grappling with her lowest moments, Sreelekha’s encouragement served as a guiding light, motivating Sreemoyee to gather the shattered fragments of her life.

“Everything Changes” is a powerful memoir that offers readers an intimate glimpse into the author’s inner life, tracing her journey through various phases of change, growth, and self-discovery. Sreemoyee’s evocative prose and candid storytelling provide a heartfelt narrative that resonates with readers from all walks of life. The memoir delves into themes of resilience, transformation, love, loss, and the universal experience of navigating the ever-shifting tides of existence.

For the Kolkata launch, Sreemoyee has tied up with Lifeline Foundation to flag off their survivor program for families of those who lose a loved one to suicide. Molly Thambi, psychologist and one of the Directors of this NGO says, ‘In a society where most suicides are passed off as accidents, Sreemoyee Piu Kundu’s memoir “Everything Changes” takes on this issue head on and deals with the trauma and shame she faced growing up. She has fought, gained acceptance and healed in the process.For 27 yearsm Lifeline Foundation has been focussed on preventing suicide and fighting the stigma that comes with it . We will be running a Support Group Program for those that need emotional support , acceptance and healing after the death of a loved one by Suicide.

In this book, we have found an ally for our mission.’

The book launch event at The Park was a grand affair, graced by the presence of esteemed personalities from the literary world, and beyond. Attendees were treated to an engaging discussion with Sreemoyee Piu Kundu herself, where she shared insights into the writing process, inspiration behind the memoir, and the emotions that fueled her creative journey.

Actress and single mother, Swastika Mukherjee read passages from the book as former Executive Editor of NDTV East, Monideepa Banerjie moderated the intense discussion that spanned diverse topics such as mental health, intimate partner violence, single womanhood and parenting and fighting patriarchy.

“I am thrilled to present ‘Everything Changes’ to the world. This memoir is a labour of love, a reflection of the myriad experiences that have shaped me into who I am today. Through this book, I hope to connect with readers on a deeply personal level and inspire them to embrace change as a powerful force for growth. Also, I hope to use the book as a platform to speak on mental health and dispel the darkness that shrouds the life of survivors,” Sreemoyee Piu Kundu adds during the event.

“Everything Changes” invites readers to embark on a transformative literary journey that explores the essence of life’s fluctuations. Sreemoyee Piu Kundu’s compelling prose, coupled with her ability to delve deep into the human psyche, promises an enriching reading experience for those who seek profound connections through literature.

