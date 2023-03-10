Home

Entertainment

Uorfi Javed Goes ‘Rava Dosa Pro Max’ in Her New Airport Look With Ripped Top Over White Bralette – Watch Viral Video

Uorfi Javed gets clicked at the Mumbai airport as she steps out on a Friday morning in a totally ripped co-ord set. The actor wears a ripped white top with a rotten denim skirt. Watch her viral video here.

Uorfi Javed Goes ‘Rava Dosa Pro Max’ in Her New Airport Look With Ripped Top Over White Bralette – Watch Viral Video (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Urfi Javed new airport look: Uorfi Javed rarely fails to impress her fans with her style file. With her new airport look, the fans would re-establish her position as a fashionista in their minds. The social media star was clicked on a busy Friday morning as she stepped out with her manager at the Mumbai airport. The popular diva looked her usual: bold and fearless, as she wore a totally ripped denim skirt with a white top over a matching bralette, paired with a maroon leather belt.

Uorfi tied her hair in a long braid and wore gold-toned jewellery to finish her look. She kept her makeup nude and applied her trusty gloss to combine the whole look together. Urfi looked all set to create a stir with her fashion sense, the way she always does.

CHECK URFI JAVED’S VIRAL VIDEO FROM AIRPORT:

As soon as the video of Uorfi’s new airport look went viral on social media, several users flocked to the comments section to give their own interesting interpretations of her look. One social media user compared the look to a South Indian dosa and wrote, “Rava dosa pro max (sic),” another highlighted how it looked as if a rat chewed on the cloth: ‘Outfit Designed By: Mini Mouse 🤧 (sic).”

Uorfi has been vocal about carving her own niche in the world of fashion, following the same and owning it all. She curates her own designs, wears them, and flaunts them as if the world is her runway. The actor recently shot for ace designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and revealed how she has come far in her journey of fashion from the days when no designer would lend her clothes to now when she is shooting for the biggies in the industry.

URFI JAVED GOING BIG ON FASHION, IN FASHION

Urfi also attended the premiere party hosted by AJSK for their debut movie ‘Mera Noor Hai Mashhoor’ which was graced by the likes of Jaya Bachchan, Huma Qureshi, Babil Khan, Shweta Bachchan, and Radhika Merchant among others. The actor stunned in a bright red pre-draped saree with giant headgear. She looked glamorous in her signature avatar.

Uorfi definitely rules the fashion circle with her distinct sense of style. Her absurd looks are her own and define how she likes to stay bold everytime she steps out of her house. What do you have to say about her this new airport look though?











