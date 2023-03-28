Home

Akanksha Dubey Suicide Case: UP Police Book Boyfriend Samar Singh And His Brother For Abetment to Suicide

Akanksha Dubey Suicide Case: UP Police on Monday booked singer Samar Singh, who was her boyfriend, and his brother Sanjay Singh after the late actor’s mom alleged they abetted her daughter’s suicide.

Akanksha Dubey with her boyfriend Samar Singh who has now been booked by police in her suicide case (Photo: Instagram/ Akanksha Dubey)

Akanksha Dubey suicide case: Varanasi Police on Monday arrested one Samar Singh and his brother Sanjay Singh on the allegations of abetment to suicide in the actor Akanksha Dubey death case. The complaint was lodged by the late actor’s mother who alleged that Samar, who was reportedly her boyfriend, used to harass her and stop her from working with other artistes. A report in Times of India mentions her mother Madhu Dubey alleging that Samar did not pay Akanksha any money despite dues over him going above Rs 3 crore.

Speaking about the allegations and the following arrest, the Additional Commissioner of Police, Santosh Kumar Singh, told the media on Monday, “On the complaint of Madhu Dubey, a named FIR against Samar and Sanjay has been lodged. Akanksha’s body has been sent for postmortem and a panel of doctors has been formed for the purpose.” He added that while prima facie it looks like a case of suicide, the police will only act once the postmortem report has arrived.

AKANKSHA DUBEY WAS BEING TORTURED BY SAMAR SINGH, ALLEGES HER MOTHER

Akanksha, a popular name in the Bhojpuri film industry, was found dead in her room at the Sumendra Residency Hotel in the Sarnath area on Sunday morning. Her mother further revealed that she talked to her on Sunday evening but when she didn’t pick up the call at night, she assumed that she would have slept. Madhu Dubey said she received the news of her death the next morning.

Alleging that her daughter ended her life after being constantly thrashed and harassed by Samar and his brother Sanjay, Madhu said, “Akanksha worked with Samar for the past three years but he did not pay a single penny to her. Dues on Samar had gone above Rs 3 crore. Whenever Akanksha sought her payment, Samar used to torture and thrash her and he also used to harass her whenever she tried to work with other artistes.”

AKANKSHA DUBEY WAS GIVEN DEATH THREATS, ALLEGES HER MOTHER

She also talked about an incident and said, “Sanjay, who resides in Lucknow, had shown his new car to Akanksha on which she taunted that the car was bought with the income of others. Upset over this incident, Sanjay had threatened her on March 21 that she would be abducted and murdered.”

Akanksha, 25, was shooting for a new film titled ‘Layak Hoo.. Nalayak Nahin‘ in Varanasi. Her mother said she had asked her to take the police’s help in Samar’s case but she feared her reputation would be damaged.

