Urfi Javed Breaks Silence on Attempting Suicide And Having an Abusive Father: ‘Someone Calling You R** Everyday Will…’

Urfi Javed recently broke silence on attempting suicide and having an abusive father before she shot to fame.

Urfi Javed Breaks Silence on Attempting Suicide: Urfi Javed known for her fiery opinions and bold style statements never disappoints her fans. The actor is always making headlines for her fashion experiments and unfiltered views during media interactions. From public rift with politicians to her friendly banter with Kangana Ranaut over diverse ideologies, Urfi has enough scoop for gossip mills. Despite receiving threats and nasty remarks by trolls over her attire, she never pays attention to naysayers. The actor has always maintained that it is her life and she will always wear whatever she feels like. Now, she has revealed about her abusive relationship with her father.

URFI JAVED OPENS UP ON HER ABUSIVE FATHER

In an interaction with Dirty Magazine, she said, “He used to beat us a lot, used to beat my mother too. And the verbal abuse was a daily thing. Someone calling you a r**** every day, it f**** you up. I attempted suicide also a couple of times. I barely left the house, my father wouldn’t allow it. But I used to watch a lot of TV, and I was always interested in fashion. I didn’t have a lot of fashion knowledge, but I knew what I wanted to wear. I wanted to look different, I wanted to look the best. Like when I go to a party, everyone turns to look at me”.

Urfi has acted in daily soaps like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya. She was also a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

Dial up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

Disclaimer: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to India.com.

For more updates on Urfi Javed, check out this space at India.com.











