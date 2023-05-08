Urfi Javed Calls Out Event Organiser For Inviting And Then Uninviting Her

Home

Urfi Javed paired the note with a video of Madhuri Dixit at the event, further calling out the actress for her actions in her own way.

Internet sensation Urfi Javed has raised her voice yet again and this time for not being invited to an event where she was previously invited. Urfi has been vocal about her bold fashion and this time, the actress took her stand when an event organiser first invited her and then uninvited her because she was not part of Madhuri Dixit’s guest list. Urfi, in her Instagram story, wrote, “Fun fact about this event – they reached out to my team, inviting me, I accepted the invitation, canceled my plans, arranged my outfit, last moment they told my team I’m no more invited. When we asked them the reason, they said I am not on Madhuri’s guest list (what a weird reason). Bhai main marr nahi rahi kahi jaane k liye, but to tell someone last moment not to come after inviting them. Grow some b**** or borrow from me.”

Urfi Javed paired the note with a video of Madhuri Dixit at the event, further calling out the actress for her actions in her own way. At the time of writing this article, neither Madhuri nor the organizers of the event have commented on Urfi’s scathing note on social media.

Last evening, actress Zeenat Aman was seen having a conversation with Urfi Javed and the same was shared in a reel that got some hilarious reactions from netizens. A user commented, “What is this Multiverse of Madness?” Another person wrote “Kya likhu mai madm apke liye 🙏.” While the actor’s fans dropped heart, heart-shaped-eye and fire emojis. Urfi donned a hot cut-out floral attire in shades of black, grey and white.

