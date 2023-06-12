Home

Entertainment

Urfi Javed Dons Pizzas as Bikini Top in Her Barely-There Bold Avatar, Watch

Urfi Javed recently donned two pizzas in her new fashion experiment as she left netizens gasping for breath.

Urfi Javed Dons Pizzas as Bikini Top in Her Barely-There Bold Avatar, Watch

Urfi Javed Dons Pizzas as Bikini Top: Urfi Javed is game when it comes to experimenting with her wardrobe and style statements. The actress is a darling of entertainment tabloids and paparazzi due to her bold and controversial fashion experiments. Despite being trolled and called out for her dressing sense, Urfi does not give much attention to naysayers and critics. While Chahatt Khanna, Farah Khan Ali and Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey slammed her in the past for wearing revealing outfits, B-town celebs are lauded her. Kareena Kapoor Khan had heaped praise on her and recently Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla had also said nice things about her in an interview with Anupama Chopra. Urfi also shares good rapport with Kangana Ranaut as the latter called her ‘divine’ despite their disagreements on socio-political issues.

CHECK OUT URFI JAVED’S VIRAL VIDEO:

URFI JAVED RAISES MERCURY IN BARELY-THERE LOOK

Urfi took to her Instagram handle and wrote, “🍕 anyone ?” The reel starts with the actress taking a pizza bite and then the camera takes a vertical shot of Urfi wearing two pizzas as bikini top in her barely-there bold avatar. The actress looks smoking hot and sensational in her new sexy look. Her alluring and sensual video brings the much-needed oomph factor and raunchiness. Netizens were left gasping for breath as they were surprised to see the jaw-dropping, sultry video clip. Urfi’s fans and followers dropped heart, heart-shaped-eye and fire emojis. While a section of haters came up with nasty and sexist comments as usual.

Urfi has acted in Indian television series like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya. She was also a contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.















