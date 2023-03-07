Urfi Javed Exudes Boldness in Hot Holi Clip, Leaves Fans Stunned And Confused in White Ensemble – Check Reactions





Urfi Javed Exudes Boldness: Urfi Javed always has something special in-store for her fans and followers. The actor known for her bold fashion statements never disappoints her fans, especially during festivals. Be it posting a firecracker topless video or showing up in minimal barely-there bodysuit on her day out, Urfi is always slaying with her style experiments. She also shares a cordial rapport with Kangana Ranaut despite having diverse opinions on society and politics. The latter even called her ‘divine’. Urfi was previously slammed by Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey for her topless clip during Laxmi Pujan, 2022. Now her new hot Holi video has left netizens gasping for breath.

CHECK OUT URFI JAVED’S VIRAL HOLI CLIP:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

URFI JAVED GOES BOLD ON HOLI

She took to her Instagram handle and captioned her post as “Happy Holi guys

@sk_.click.” Urfi can be seen donning a smoking hot white lingerie in the sizzling video that is breaking the internet. The alluring viral clip brings the much-needed glam quotient and sex appeal. Urfi looks sensuous and sensual in the aesthetically shot Holi video. She can be seen wrapping her legs with white tapes between the knees and feet. She also wore matching bra and briefs. Her captivating video sets the temperature soaring with the oomph factor and raunchiness. Urfi was also in the news recently as she posed with Arjun Kapoor at another event. She was lauded by her fans for her sexy attire as she looked vivacious and stunning. The actor was also on cloud nine as she shot for the photoshoot for ‘DIRTY Magazine’. Her outfit was designed by none other than Anaita Shroff Adajania. Fans hailed her glamorous look as well.

Urfi has acted in Indian television series like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya. She was also a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

For more updates on Urfi Javed, check out this space at India.com.









Source link