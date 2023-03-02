Home

Urfi Javed Goes Bold as She Transforms Dining-Table Sheet Into a Skirt – Watch

Urfi Javed Goes Bold in Dining-Table Sheet: Urfi Javed never misses an opportunity to surprise her fans with her fashion statements. The actor has always been the darling of paparazzi and entertainment tabloids and portals due to her fiery and bold persona. She has also never shied away from expressing her views on socio-political issues as well. Urfi always poses for the paps and her viral videos in sexy outfits are always breaking the internet. She is currently basking over her new found fame after shooting for a hot photoshoot for ‘DIRTY Magazine’. The actor was style by none other than Anaita Shroff Adajania for her fashion shoot. Urfi’s hot and happening look in black monokini and dining-table sheet has set the screens on fire.

The actor’s hot video was shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani. Urfi posed for the shutterbugs and also told them that she made her dress with dining-table cover. She giggled and joked with the photographers as someone from the background whistled. She looked alluring and sensational in the video reel shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani. Netizens dropped heart, heart-shaped eye and fire emojis for her new avatar. While a section of netizens trolled her with nasty comments. The actor has however, never paid much attention to trolls. She has always maintained that it is her life and no one can dictate her over her attire. She has also had verbal social media spats with Farah Khan Ali and Chahatt Khanna in the past. Urfi was also criticised by Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey for posting a topless video during Laxmi Pujan.

Urfi has acted in daily soaps like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya. She was also a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

