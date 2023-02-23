Urfi Javed Goes DIRTY in Bleached Eyebrows And Pink Hair, Collaborates With Team Who Shot Ranveer Singh Nude Photoshoot

Home

Urfi Javed Goes ‘DIRTY’ in Bleached Eyebrows And Pink Hair, Collaborates With Team Who Shot Ranveer Singh’s Nude Photoshoot

Urfi Javed is flying high with some really interesting looks back-to-back. The actor was now spotted in bleached eyebrows and a quirky ‘DIRTY’ top.

Uorfi Javed viral pics: Actor Uorfi Javed never fails to amaze her fans with her interesting looks. The actor has built a special fan following for herself by going bold with her sense of fashion and creating her own league of style in the media. This time too, she didn’t disappoint when she shot for a new photoshoot. Uorfi is seen posing in a black mermaid dress for her new photoshoot and her whole styling is definitely going to surprise you there!

On Wednesday evening, the actor was seen in a quirky blouse with just a ‘DIRTY’ cut-out tied with a sleek string. She teamed it up with cargo pants, big golden hoops, a dual ponytail, and bleached eyebrows. Uorfi slayed her quirky avatar but also made many jaws drop at her appearance.

Now, the actor’s behind-the-scenes clip from her latest photoshoot is going viral in which she is seen posing in a black mermaid dress. Uorfi is seen posing in a black dress with ‘dirty’ written all over it. She styles her dress with pink hair, glossy lips, and those bleached eyebrows. Interestingly, the photoshoot is done by the same team who earlier shot Ranveer Singh for his controversial nude photoshoot which was featured in the PAPER magazine. Staying true to her bold style, Uorfi looks straight into the camera and owns every bit of her dramatic look in this photoshoot.

URFI JAVED’S BOLD PHOTOSHOOT IN SAREE

The shoot for Uorfi was managed by her manager Sanjit Asgaonkar. And by the looks of it, seems like there’s something big being planned on her part. Meanwhile, the popular social media influencer and reality TV show celebrity also appeared in a photoshoot done for the designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. She wore a golden sheer and sparkly saree featuring feathers all over as she shot for the dramatic photoshoot. Did you like it?











