Urfi Javed Goes Semi-Nude And Cuts Strings of Purple Hair in New Video But It Has a Deeper Meaning – Watch

Urfi Javed shares another video and while you might find it abrupt in first glance, the video has a deeper meaning. Here’s what it is.

Urrfi Javed makes heads turn in new video but it’s more than what meets the eye (Photo: Instagram/ urfi javed)

Urfi Javed has her own ways to stun the audience but sometimes, her posts and photoshoots are more than what meets the eye. Like her latest one that she posted on a Tuesday evening in which she is seen in yet another striking look. Urfi goes semi-nude once again and wears just purple-coloured underwear but what strikes the chord is the overall avatar that, she reveals, is inspired by the Korean fashion brand Kimhekim.

In the video that Uorfi shared online, she is seen using scissors to chop off the purple strings of pearls lingering down from her head like a bunch of hair. The real inspiration behind the whole look was showcased in the designer’s latest show where he got a model, walking semi-nude like Uorfi, to cut pearl strings spreading out like her hair as she walked on the runway. The cutting of those strings symbolises one doing away with the burden and limitations in life and being free in the real sense of the word.

WHAT DOES UORFI JAVED’S NEW VIDEO SYMBOLISE?

The whole trend that inspired Uorfi to do the photoshoot was described by the Korean designer in the caption of her Instagram post that read, “Many have been asking about the meaning behind our pearl performance of our FW23 Paris show. For KIMHĒKIM it is a statement. Pearls on strings represent restricted thoughts and movement. When the strings are cut, one’s burdens and limits are taken away and you are free to enjoy your true self After three years of covid, we want to come back more true than ever, creative and free (sic).”

Uorfi, while sharing her own video on Instagram, simply wrote, “Inspired by @maison_kimhekim” in the caption of her post as she cut the purple strings of pearl and showed them falling down on the floor. Check the video here:

Uorfi has always been vocal about her struggle to lead her life her own way. In an interview recently, she also revealed that she was abused as a child by her father and she ran away from home at a young age because she had her own ideas about living life her way. Uorfi made an independent life and didn’t care about the brickbats coming her way. Rather, she embraced it all and became this ultimate fashionista who doesn’t depend on the leading designers or expensive outfits to speak her mind through fashion. Uorfi does her own and this video is just another proof of the same!











