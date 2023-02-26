Home

Urfi Javed Goes Topless Strategically in Latest Viral Video, Fans Say ‘We Are With You’ After Recognition by Designers

Urfi Javed recently went topless in her latest viral video after recognition by designers and was hailed by her fans.

Urfi Javed Goes Topless Strategically: Urfi Javed is literally on fire as she is setting the internet ablaze with her smoking hot looks. The actor is on a social media spree by regularly dropping her bold fashion statements, leaving the internet gasping for breath. Urfi was lauded by netizens as she posed for the ‘Dirty Magazine’ shoot styled by none other than Anaita Shroff Adajania. She also jokingly wrote about filmmakers should consider her for movie roles. The actor has always been upfront and unabashed, be it her sexy outfits or unfiltered opinions on society and culture. Despite facing criticism and trolling, she doesn’t pay any attention to naysayers. Her online feud with Farah Khan Ali and Chahatt Khanna gave enough scoop to entertainment tabloids and portals.

CHECK OUT URFI JAVED’S VIRAL VIDEO:

URFI JAVED STUNS IN TOPLESS VIDEO

Urfi captioned her post as “I wanna be pinky again 🥲📸 @sk_.click Assisted by @manishamhatre_29 @pallavi.sakhare.581 @rakhilandge08”. The actor donned an unbuttoned denim jeans and went topless in the video. She wore a tiny minimal heart-shaped bra which left almost nothing for imagination. Her scorching hot video in the sensuous look is alluring and captivating. The sensual reel brings the much-needed oomph factor and raunchiness. While some trolls came up with nasty comments, her fans supported her fashion choice. Many users dropped heart, heart-shaped eye and fire emojis as well. The actor had recently shocked the internet by posing in a hot butterfly top and sexy ripped denim shorts on Saturday. Paparazzo Yogen Shah shared the video and captioned his post as “@urf7i gets spotted in Rahul Mishra couture, becomes the first Indian star to wear his collection from Paris Fashion Week 😍 #yogenshah”.

Urfi has acted in daily soaps like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya. She was also a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

