Urfi Javed in HOT RED, Poses With Sussanne Khan at Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla Party

Urfi Javed Poses in HOT RED, Poses With Sussanne Khan at Abu Jaani-Sandeep Khosla Party- See Inside Pics

Internet sensation Urfi Javed, who has been turning heads with her latest set of pictures with designer wear, was seen attending designers Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla’s bash last night. You love it, hate it, but you can’t ignore Urfi Javed as she has got AJSK’s back. Urfi posed in a hot red pre-draped saree with nude colour bustier with embellished red ruby stones on it. However, that’s not all! One thing that took all the limelight is her golden headgear. Urfi Javed completed the look with an ancient-looking headgear (crown) with strings.

Urfi used an ancient Chinese-looking crown as an ornament that instantly made her look elegant and attractive. She met several celebrities at the party including Sussanne Khan, Babil Khan, Huma Qureshi, etc.

Urfi’s gesture of applauding and praising late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil’s look on the red carpet didn’t go unnoticed. Seeing Babil arrive on the red carpet, Urfi requested the paps to click him and she also called him and clapped, praising his look. Watch!

See Urfi Javed’s pics here in a hot red saree

