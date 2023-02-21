Home

Urfi Javed in Sexy Golden Saree Shuts Down Trolls After Collaborating With Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Urfi Javed shuts down the trolls as popular designers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla collaborate with her. See her pics in gorgeous golden saree

Internet sensation and controversial actress Urfi Javed is most of the time making headlines for her bold and controversial pictures in barely-there outfits. She is at the receiving end whenever the actress uploads her latest look on Instagram. Urfi Javed is surprising everyone with her fashion sense. Some of Urfi’s dresses are so strange that arises a question. But it seems like there are a few popular designers who love Urfi Javed for making bold statements. We are talking about Bollywood’s popular designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla who have recently collaborated with Urfi Javed. Yes, you read that right!

On Tuesday afternoon, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s official Instagram age shared exclusive pictures of Urfi wearing a gorgeous golden saree from their latest collection -Dazzle. The caption by the designers have won our hearts as they say, “Love her or hate her, you cannot ignore her.”

Urfi Javed radiates pure panache in a hand-embroidered silk tulle saree. The actress has worn the intricate garment from the all new ‘Dazzle Collection’. Sparkling with crystals and sequins in silver and gold, the saree and the blouse look so beautiful on her. By dressing Urfi Javed, Abu Sandeep represent her essence as an individual – one that continues to shine no matter what, read the post.

URFI JAVED SHUTS DOWN THE TROLLS AS SHE FEATURES IN ABU JANI SANDEEP KHOSLA SAREE

Urfi Javed now doesn’t need to say something as the post itself is a reply to the trolls who try to pull her down. Urfi’s fans were surprised by this collaboration and they applauded AJSK for giving the actress this opportunity. “That’s kind of you guys to give her this opportunity! Not trying to put her down. I always see her on Instagram with bold attire’s . As you have mentioned love her or hate her . Good luck Urfiii”, wrote a fan in the comment section. Another fan said, “Ho gya ab haters ka mu band”. “Thank you sir appreciating the fierce and strong woman in Uorfi….one who has stood strong by her virtues and not let the world dictate and control her actions…luv for her”, wrote the third user on the comment section.











