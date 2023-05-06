Home

Entertainment

Urfi Javed Interacts With Zeenat Aman, Netizens Ask ‘What is This Multiverse of Madness’ – Watch

Urfi Javed recently interacted with Zeenat Aman at the grand opening of fashion designer Amit Aggarwal’s store in Delhi.

Urfi Javed Interacts With Zeenat Aman, Netizens Ask ‘What is This Multiverse of Madness’ – Watch

Urfi Javed Interacts With Zeenat Aman: Urfi Javed is always known for making headlines with her style statements, controversial remarks, airport looks and sizzling photoshoots. The actor has been a darling of the paparazzi, entertainment tabloids and portals and netizens and continues to be one of the most impactful newsmakers. Urfi has earlier been criticised by Chahatt Khanna and Farah Khan Ali for her fashion choices. Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey had also slammed her for posting a topless video during Laxmi Pujan. Now, in a viral video from an event Urfi can be seen interacting with screen legend Zeenat Aman.

CHECK OUT URFI JAVED AND ZEENAT AMAN’S VIRAL VIDEO:

NETIZENS GO BNKERS AS URFI JAVED INTERACTS WITH ZEENAT AMAN

In the clip posted by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Zeenat is seen having a conversation with Urfi. The reel got some hilarious reactions from netizens. A user commented “What is this Multiverse of Madness?” Another person wrote “Kya likhu mai madm apke liye 🙏.” While the actor’s fans dropped heart, heart-shaped-eye and fire emojis. Urfi donned a hot cut-out floral attire in shades of black, grey and white. While Zeenat looked elegant and graceful in a black shimmery gown. The duo had arrived at fashion designer Amit Aggarwal’s grand store launch in Delhi.

CHECK OUT NETIZENS REACTION TO URFI JAVED’S MEETING WITH ZEENAT AMAN:

Zeenat Aman has been in the news recently ever since she made her Instagram debut. She writes posts on her handle and shares throwback pictures from her films. Recently she had written about the controversies related to evergreen star Dev Anand and showman Raj Kapoor. Zeenat made the clarification citing references from Dev Anand’s biography Romancing With Life.

Urfi has acted in Indian television series like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya. She was also a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.











