Urfi Javed is a Literal Representation of ‘Bandook Meri Laila’ But Wait Till You Hear The Real Story of Her New Look

Urfi Javed is here with her new look and it has a total ‘bandook’ inspiration. You should hear about the back story hear first.

Urfi Javed makes jaws drop again (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mumbai: Uorfi Javed took the internet by storm this morning as she stepped out on a Monday in yet another jaw-dropping look. However, much like her other avatars, even this one had a back story. Urfi was seen wearing a black mini-skirt with an embroidered hemline that she paired with a fully transparent top featuring pistols cut-out on the bust area.

Urfi styled her look with a traditional Maharashtrian nose ring and a top knot. She wore more pieces of silver jewellery as she went out and treated the streets like her runway. Urfi looked sensational and made heads turn on a busy Monday morning.

Explaining the whole inspiration behind her ‘bandook‘ look, Urfi explained that this was her tribute to the new web series starring Dimple Kapadia in which women are shown as badass gangsters. The social media star mentioned that her semi-nude look is based on the Disney + Hotstar series ‘Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo’ in which Dimple plays the role of a matriarch, leading the gang of daughters and daughter-in-law in a conservative Gujarati family.

This is not the first appearance by Urfi in which she tried to celebrate freedom or fearlessness with her choice of outfit. As part of her latest photoshoot, she was seen wearing a wig of purple pearl strands in a semi-nude look. The video featured her cutting those strands with scissors and the whole idea was taken from a Korean designer who first introduced the same idea during his fashion show and showed a model cutting her pearl strands on the runway to symbolise the shedding of one’s ‘restricted thoughts and movement’.

What are your thoughts on Urfi’s new look here?











