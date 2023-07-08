Menu
Urfi Javed Leaves Little For Imagination in Hot Barely There Bralette And Blue Saree Watch

By: admin

Date:

.


Urfi Javed has left little for imagination in her sizzling barely-there bralette and blue saree. Watch

Urfi Javed Leaves Little For Imagination in Hot Barely-There Bralette And Blue Saree, Watch
Urfi Javed Leaves Little For Imagination in Hot Barely-There Bralette And Blue Saree, Watch

Urfi Javed Leaves Little For Imagination in Hot Bralette: Urfi Javed is once again back-in-action to spice up your weekend with her bold and sensuous style statement. The actress always gets innovative with her wardrobe and does not shy away from posing for the paps. Urfi’s perspective on life and her feisty persona often reflects that she is comfortable in her own skin. Be it her sexy attire or her unfiltered statements, she always owns up to her choices. Despite being criticised by celebs and fashion police, Urfi does not pay much attention to naysayers. She has always maintained that she lives her life the way she wants, and nobody can dictate her on how to conduct herself. The actress once again treated her fans and followers with a sensational look on the weekend.

CHECK OUT URFI JAVED’S VIRAL VIDEO:

URFI JAVED STUNS IN BOLD BARELY-THERE AVATAR

Urfi recently dropped a hot video of herself in blue saree and matching gloves and captioned her Instagram post as, “🤩”. She covered herself with star-shaped tiny bralette in the barely-there topless avatar. The actress looked alluring and sensual as she brought the much-needed oomph factor and sex appeal. Fans dropped heart, heart-shaped-eye and fire emojis on the video. Urfi had earlier shared a similar reel where she donned pizzas as bikini top.

CHECK OUT URFI JAVED’S BOLD VIDEOS:

Urfi has acted in Indian television series like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya. She was also a contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.





.

