Urfi Javed Looks Glamourous in Never-Seen-Before Avatar as She Shoots With Dabboo Ratnani, Watch

Urfi Javed makes her debut in celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s Callender that will be released in June.

Urfi Javed Looks Glamourous in Never-Seen-Before Avatar as She Shoots With Daboo Ratnani, Watch

Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes video from Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed’s shoot. While Urfi is set to make her debut for Dabboo Ratnani’s 2023 calendar, this video has raised the temperature on the internet. On Instagram, Urfi can be seen posing in a multi-colour stones top as she grooves in a happy mood. Urfi looks absolutely hot as she flaunts her looks for the camera. While sharing the video, Dabboo wrote, “#btswithdabboo With Unique Uorfi 🌈 @urf7i 📸 @dabbooratnani Video Shot by @manishadratnani Fashion Campaign For @iamkenferns Makeup & Hair @ikonic_professional #dabbooreels #dabbooratnani #dabbooratnaniphotography #dabbooratnanicalendar #urfijaved #uorfijaved #throughthelensofdabbooratnani 26.04.2023”.

Watch the video here:

This is the first time that Urfi will be featured in Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar. She is an internet sensation who has been making headlines with her fashion sense. She is ruling a million hearts and enjoys a massive fan following after ace designers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla approached her.

Check out this jaw-dropping video here:

Meanwhile, Urfi was denied entry at a restaurant in Mumbai yesterday. She shared a video of a restaurant manager who allegedly didn’t allow her inside due to her clothes. On Tuesday, Urfi Javed shared an Instagram story, in which she expressed anger toward the restaurant. She stated that it’s okay if a person differs from her fashion choice, but it is unacceptable. Urfi wrote, “WTF! Is this really 21st-century Mumbai?!?! I was denied entry at a restaurant today.” Her statement reads, “It’s okay if you don’t agree with my fashion choices. It’s NOT to treat me differently for it. And if you are, admit it! Don’t give some lame excuses. Pissed off! Please look into it. @zomato #mumbai.”











