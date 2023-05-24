Home

Urfi Javed Maximises Boldness in Lacy Bikini in Viral Post, Check Hot Photos

Urfi Javed pics drops yet another photoshoot in a glamorous bikini set. Check out her new post here.

Urfi Javed new pictures on Instagram (Photo: Instagram/ Urfi Javed)

Urfi Javed Pics Viral: Urfi Javed dropped a set of new photos online on Tuesday. The actor posed in front of a beautiful view of hills and the sprawling sky. However, she once again stole the highlight with what she wore.

Urfi creates a stir online with her latest pictures on social media. The popular influencer wore a two-piece bikini with a beaded bikini top and yellow lacy thongs. She teamed up her bikini look with curly hair, glossy pink lips, and subtle blush. Urfi made heads turn in that look.

CHECK URFI JAVED’S LATEST PICTURES IN BIKINI:

Urfi has been a reigning social media queen for a long time now. The actor has been bold in both her appearances and her conversations. The actor has spoken in length about how she struggled her way up in the industry and finally made her mark in the fashion world.

Earlier, the actor also spoke about having an abusive childhood. She told the Dirty Magazine: “He used to beat us a lot, used to beat my mother too. And the verbal abuse was a daily thing. Someone calling you a r**** every day, it f**** you up. I attempted suicide also a couple of times. I barely left the house, my father wouldn’t allow it. But I used to watch a lot of TV, and I was always interested in fashion. I didn’t have a lot of fashion knowledge, but I knew what I wanted to wear. I wanted to look different, I wanted to look the best. Like when I go to a party, everyone turns to look at me (sic).”

Your thoughts on her new look?
















