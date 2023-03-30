Home

Urfi Javed Maximises Hotness in Bold Green Netted Outfit: ‘Kareena Likes my Confidence’

Urfi Javed Maximises Hotness in Bold Green Dress: Urfi Javed is on cloud nine ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan called her ‘gutsy’. Now, the actor recently posted a series of bold pictures and mentioned about Kareena’s appreciation in her caption as well. Kareena had said “I am not as gutsy as Urfi but I feel it’s extremely brave and extremely gutsy.” She further added “Fashion is all about expression and freedom of speech. I think that the confidence with which she pulls it off, I think she looks really cool and amazing.” The actor also pointed out “The fact that she does exactly as she wants, that’s what fashion is all about – when you are comfortable in your own skin and do exactly as you, please. I just love the confidence. I am a confident girl so I am all for confidence. I just love her confidence and the way she walks. Hats off.”

CHECK OUT URFI JAVED’S VIRAL POST:

URFI JAVED DEDICATES HER POST TO KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN

Urfi reacted to the The Buckingham Murders actor’s statement and tweeted “Whatttttttt, Kareena just said she likes me ??? I’m ded ! Bye . I can’t , wow, is this seriously happening ?” Now she shared her pics on her Instagram handle and wrote “Kareena said she likes my confidence. My life is complete now ! K bye someone pinch me.” Apart from her photo series, she also shared a clip where she is posing back and forth. Urfi can be seen donning a sexy netted green outfit and a white tiny bikini bottom underneath as she went topless. The actor looks alluring and captivating in the video and pictures. Urfi brings the much-needed oomph factor and sex appeal in the sensual pics and clip. Netizens went bonkers as usual over Urfi’s post. While some lauded her boldness and dropped heart, hearts-shaped eye and fire emojis. A section of trolls and moral police wrote nasty comments on her attire and slammed her fashion sense.

URFI JAVED HAS BEEN CRITICISED FOR HER FASHION CHOICES IN THE PAST

Urfi has earlier been in social media’s war of words with Chahatt Khanna and Farah Khan Ali who disliked her fashion statements. She was also criticised by Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey for posing topless during Laxmi Pujan. Recently Urfi was trolled for her topless dress at an event. She hit back at trolls by tweeting “Nange toh sabhi hai bhai , BAs fark itna hai Mai kapdo se Kuch log soch se (Everyone is naked. Some by clothes like me, while others by their mentality).”

URFI JAVED PRAISED KANGANA RANAUT

Urfi has also lauded Kangana Ranaut’s sports drama Panga and hailed the whole team. She tweeted “I just watched PANGA , I mean wowwwww ! No nonsense , sensible script , amazing amazing acting . I’m kinda like shook . It’s a good movie mahn , underrated ! Like all actors were too good @KanganaTeam @Neenagupta001 @RichaChadha @jassiegill I know I’m a bit late for this tweet , but I just saw it and I couldn’t help praise them, ” adding two surprised face emojis. Kangana and Urfi had previously displayed their love-hate relationship as they agreed to disagree on Uniform Civil Code. When Urfi spoke about being trolled for her clothes, Kangana called her ‘divine’. The actor replied by admitting her ‘mad respect’ for the Emergency actor.

Urfi has acted in Indian television series like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya. She was also a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.











