Home

Entertainment

Urfi Javed Maximises Hotness in Dress Made of Tree Bark – Watch Video

Urfi Javed sets the temperature soaring in stunning outfit made of tree bark in viral video that has been breaking the internet. – Watch

Urfi Javed Maximises Hotness in Dress Made of Tree Bark – Watch Video

Urfi Javed Stuns in Dress Made of Tree Bark: Urfi Javed is known for her bold and unique style statements. She is both hailed and criticised for her fashion sense and perspective towards life. While a section of youngsters praises her for being confident and fearless, there are also hateful and sexist comments on her social media pictures and reels. However, the actor believes in living her life on her own terms and does not pay much attention to naysayers. Urfi has had verbal spats on Twitter and Instagram with Bollywood and television celebs and politicians. They had slammed her for her attire calling it ‘obscene.’ She has once again surprised netizens with an innovative outfit.

CHECK OUT URFI JAVED’S VIRAL VIDEO:

URFI JAVED DONS DRESS MADE OF TREE BARK

Urfi can be seen standing near a tree wearing hot purple crop-top and sexy white shorts. She can then be seen in the transformation video as she dons a barely-there crop top made of tree bark. The actor captioned her post as “No trees were harmed during the making of this dress! 😅😅.” Netizens came up with hilarious comments on the post. Urfi had recently slammed Vivek Agnihotri on his remarks on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Cannes appearance. Vivek had tweeted about a person helping Aishwarya with her gown and used the term ‘costume slaves.’ Urfi responded to his tweet and wrote in her post that “Mai jaan na chalti hu Aapne kaunse fashion school se apni degree lee Hai? Aapko delh k lagta hai aapko fashion ki kaafi samajh hai , fashion movie aapko direct karni chahiye thi! (I want to know from which fashion college did you graduate from? it looks like you have a lot of knowledge about fashion, you should have directed the fashion movie.)”

Urfi has acted in Indian television series like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya. She was also a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.















